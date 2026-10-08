Nabanna Puja Holiday 2026: Extra Leave For West Bengal Government Employees, Check October Dates

Nabanna Puja Holiday 2026 brings an important October holiday update for West Bengal state government employees. Check the additional Puja leave, holiday dates and details here.

Mahalaya is just two days away. Organisers are completing their pandal preparations in full swing. Artisans are also finishing the idol-making process. People are already feeling the holiday vibe everywhere.

State government employees received great news right before the festive season. They will get extra holidays this Puja. The new official list shows that offices will remain closed for 12 consecutive days. All schools and colleges will also remain closed during this period.

The official list states that employees will get continuous leaves from October 15 to October 26 for Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, October 27. Public holidays fall on October 2, 10, 19, 20, and 21. State government offices will remain closed on October 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, and 26. October 18 and 25 are Sundays. Employees get 12 days of holidays in total.

Many schools and educational institutions in the state will start their holidays from October 13. They will reopen on October 27. Students will get a long vacation from Tritiya to Lakshmi Puja. They will get another set of holidays during Kali Puja.

State government employees will get more holidays in November for Kali Puja, Bhai Phonta, and Chhath Puja. They will get leaves on November 9 and 10 for Kali Puja, November 12 for Bhai Phonta, and November 16 for Chhath Puja. Employees will enjoy plenty of holidays during this festive season.