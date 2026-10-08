Gifts Novelty And Souvenir Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034

The global gifts novelty and souvenir market size was valued at USD 14.33 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 14.89 billion in 2026 to USD 20.22 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the gifts novelty and souvenir market with a market share of 35.4% in 2025.

The gifts novelty and souvenir market includes a wide range of products purchased to celebrate occasions, express appreciation, entertain, or preserve memories of places and experiences. Products include personalized gifts, decorative items, keepsakes, collectibles, greeting products, novelty merchandise, and travel souvenirs. These products are sold through specialty stores, gift shops, tourist destinations, department stores, and online retail platforms.

2025 Market Size: USD 14.33 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 14.89 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 20.22 Billion Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 3.9%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 35.4% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 7.4%

By Type Leading Segment: Giftware Market Share in 2025: 28.3% By Material Fastest-Growing Segment: Textile CAGR: 6.5% (2026-2034) By Price Range Leading Segment: Mid Market Share in 2025: 43.5% By Occasion Fastest-Growing Segment: Corporate Gifting CAGR: 7.2% (2026-2034) By Distribution Channel Next Leading Segment: Brick-and-mortar Stores Market Share in 2025: 34.7%

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Local Artisan Products Gain Importance in Destination Souvenir Retail

Gifts novelty and souvenir market analysis show that interest in authentic travel experiences is shifting souvenir retail toward locally made handicrafts and products that reflect destination-specific culture. UN Tourism's 2025 Best Tourism Villages guidelines emphasize local markets, handicrafts, certified locally made products, and visitor access to local producers as part of sustainable rural tourism. This transition strengthens the role of artisan-made souvenirs in preserving cultural identity while creating economic opportunities for local communities.

Upcycled Handicrafts Strengthen Sustainable Souvenir Offerings

Environmental concerns around tourism-related consumption are shifting souvenir products toward upcycled and resource-efficient handicrafts. A 2025 UN Tourism example from North Azraq, Jordan, highlights locally made souvenirs created from decorated ostrich eggshells using natural dyes, with the products supporting sustainable income for local women. This transition gives souvenir businesses opportunities to combine environmental value with cultural storytelling and community-based production.

International Tourism and Personalized Souvenir Preferences Drive Market

Higher tourist activity expands the pool of consumers purchasing gifts and souvenirs to commemorate destinations and travel experiences. UN Tourism reported that international tourist arrivals increased by 5% in the first quarter of 2025, supporting continued visitor activity across destinations. Greater visitor traffic creates more opportunities for airports, attractions, hotels, and destination retailers to sell souvenirs and novelty products. This expanding tourism ecosystem strengthens demand for destination-themed merchandise and travel gifts.

Consumer interest in personalized gifting encourages retailers and manufacturers to offer customized souvenirs featuring names, dates, photographs, and destination-specific designs. Etsy's 2025 seller guidance identified personalized and meaningful gifts as important themes for seasonal gifting, supporting opportunities for customized product offerings. Personalized products allow sellers to command differentiated price points and create products for specific occasions, strengthening demand across online and physical souvenir channels.

Tourism Seasonality and High Physical Store Operating Costs Restrain Market Expansion

Seasonal tourist flows and major gifting periods create uneven sales patterns for souvenir retailers and manufacturers. Lower visitor traffic during off-peak periods can reduce store sales and leave businesses with weaker revenue utilization. This seasonality can limit cash flow stability and make sustained market expansion more difficult.

High rents, staffing expenses, utilities, and location-related costs can place pressure on physical souvenir retailers, particularly in airports, tourist attractions, and high-traffic destinations. Higher operating expenses can reduce margins and discourage smaller businesses from opening additional locations. This cost pressure can restrict retail expansion and slow market growth.

Corporate Gifting and Licensed Merchandise Growth Offer Growth Opportunities

Corporate gifting programs are creating opportunities for gift manufacturers, promotional-product suppliers, and retailers to develop branded merchandise for employee recognition, client engagement, and business events. Customized gift sets, branded accessories, and bulk orders can generate recurring revenue through corporate contracts and seasonal programs. Companies such as 4imprint can benefit by expanding customized promotional merchandise for businesses, contributing to gifts novelty and souvenir market growth.

Licensed entertainment and sports merchandise is creating opportunities for manufacturers, retailers, and licensing partners to develop officially branded souvenirs and collectibles. Licensed apparel, accessories, memorabilia, and novelty products can support premium pricing and generate royalty-based and retail revenue streams. Companies such as Fanatics can benefit from expanding licensed sports merchandise across online and physical retail channels.

Counterfeit and Intellectual Property Risks and Supply Chain Disruptions Hinder Growth

Counterfeit souvenirs and unauthorized branded products make it difficult for legitimate manufacturers and retailers to protect product value and brand relationships. In 2025, the EUIPO reported continued large-scale online and physical-market enforcement against counterfeit goods, highlighting the operational burden of protecting intellectual property. These activities can reduce legitimate sales, weaken consumer trust, and discourage investment in licensed and original souvenir products.

International sourcing exposes souvenir manufacturers and retailers to shipping disruptions, tariff changes, and delays in imported materials and finished products. The 2025 U.S. Fashion Industry Association benchmarking study reported that tariff pressures led many companies to reconsider sourcing and purchasing decisions. Similar trade uncertainty can raise procurement costs, delay product availability, and make geographic expansion more difficult for souvenir businesses.

The giftware segment accounted for a share of 28.3% in 2025, due to its broad use across personal gifting, celebrations, special occasions, and corporate gifting, supported by diverse product choices and customization options.

The souvenirs and novelty segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2026-2034, driven by the popularity of personalized, themed, and occasion-specific products among consumers and tourists. The seasonal decorations, greeting cards, and other segments also contribute to market development through festive celebrations, social occasions, decorative applications, and complementary gifting products.

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The plastic segment accounted for a share of 21.6% in 2025, supported by its affordability, lightweight properties, durability, and versatility across a wide range of products and gifting applications.

The textile segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2026-2034, fueled by the increasing use of fabric-based products, decorative textiles, personalized gifting items, and reusable material options. The wood, metal, ceramic, and glass segments also contribute to market development through durable, decorative, handcrafted, and premium product applications.

The mid segment accounted for a share of 43.5% in 2025, owing to its balance between affordability, product quality, product variety, and suitability for a broad range of gifting occasions and consumer preferences.

The high segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2026-2034, propelled by increasing preference for premium-quality products, distinctive designs, superior materials, and customized gifting options. The low segment also contributes to market development through affordable pricing, accessibility, and suitability for budget-conscious consumers and high-volume gifting occasions.

The holidays segment accounted for a share of 28.6% in 2025, supported by the widespread exchange of gifts during festive celebrations, seasonal events, and cultural occasions, along with a broad range of gifting products and traditions.

The corporate gifting segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2026-2034, driven by the increasing use of branded, customized, and personalized gifts for employee recognition, client engagement, business events, and corporate relationships. The birthdays, anniversaries, and travel segments also contribute to market development through personal celebrations, milestone occasions, and souvenir purchases associated with travel experiences.

The brick-and-mortar stores segment accounted for a share of 34.7% in 2025, owing to the convenience of physical product inspection, immediate purchases, personalized assistance, and direct shopping experiences.

The Online Retailers segment is projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2026-2034, fueled by convenient shopping, broader product availability, competitive pricing, and the increasing use of digital commerce platforms. The specialty gift shops and tourist attractions segments also contribute to market development through curated product selections, personalized gifting options, and souvenir purchases associated with travel experiences.

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The North America gifts novelty and souvenir market accounted for the largest regional share of 35.4% in 2025. A well-established tourism industry, strong specialty retail networks, and spending on destination-related merchandise support the region's leading position.

The U.S. gifts novelty and souvenir market is positioned for continued expansion as the U.S. Department of Commerce forecasts international visitor arrivals to increase 3.2% to 70.5 million in 2026 and reach 85.2 million by 2030, while international visitors spent an estimated USD 145.4 billion on U.S. travel and tourism-related goods and services during January-July 2026, including gifts.

The Canada gifts novelty and souvenir market is poised for further development as Destination Canada projects tourism spending to reach CAD 140.9 billion in 2026, up 6% from 2025, and CAD 216.3 billion by 2035, while Statistics Canada reported CAD 7.3 billion in non-resident tourism spending in Q2 2026, up 1.0% quarter over quarter.

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The Asia Pacific gifts novelty and souvenir market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2026-2034, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market. Expanding tourism, rising visitor spending, and broader availability of locally themed and culturally distinctive products support the region's growth outlook.

The Japan gifts novelty and souvenir market is positioned for continued tourism-driven opportunities under Japan's 2026-2030 inbound tourism strategy, while the China gifts novelty and souvenir market is poised for substantial expansion as the government targets 190 million inbound tourist visits and more than USD 150 billion in annual inbound tourism spending by 2030, alongside plans to develop shopping clusters for international visitors.

The South Korea gifts novelty and souvenir market is set for further development as the country recorded 15.05 million international visitors through August 2026, with tourism-related card spending reaching KRW 14.018 trillion, while the India gifts novelty and souvenir market is positioned for broader opportunities as the government targets 20 million international tourist arrivals by 2030 and continues expanding digital tourism and destination-development initiatives.

The Europe gifts novelty and souvenir market accounted for a market share of 27.6% in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2026-2034. High international tourism activity, established cultural destinations, and demand for locally themed merchandise support continued market development.

The U.K. gifts novelty and souvenir market is positioned for continued expansion as VisitBritain forecasts 44.2 million inbound visits and £33.9 billion in visitor spending in 2026, while tourism activity is projected to reach £161 billion by 2030, creating a broader retail base for souvenirs, gifts, and destination-themed products.

The Germany gifts novelty and souvenir market is poised for further growth as Germany recorded 36.4 million international overnight stays in the first half of 2026, up 0.5% year over year, with the German National Tourist Board expecting further tourism growth during 2026, while the France gifts novelty and souvenir market benefits from France's target of reaching EUR 100 billion in international tourism receipts by 2030, following EUR 77.5 billion in 2025.

The gifts novelty and souvenir market is highly fragmented, with gift manufacturers, specialty retailers, souvenir producers, greeting-card companies, licensed merchandise providers, e-commerce platforms, tourism-focused retailers, and numerous regional and independent sellers competing across personalized gifts, novelty products, seasonal items, collectibles, and destination souvenirs. Hallmark Cards, Inc., American Greetings Corporation, The Walt Disney Company, Sanrio Co., Ltd., and Moonpig Group PLC are among the leading players in the global market, collectively accounting for an estimated 20-25% of the global gifts novelty and souvenir market share.

Established players compete primarily on brand recognition, product variety, design capabilities, licensing relationships, distribution networks, merchandising, personalization capabilities, and omnichannel presence, while emerging players in the gifts novelty and souvenir market ecosystem compete through unique designs, localized products, customization, niche themes, digital-first retail, social-commerce engagement, flexible product ranges, and rapid product launches. The broad mix of organized brands, specialized retailers, online sellers, and local operators creates strong differentiation across product design, cultural relevance, personalization, and customer experience.

Hallmark Cards, Inc. American Greetings Corporation Disney Consumer Products, Inc. Archies Limited Card Factory The Walt Disney Company Party City Holdco Inc. Spencer Gifts LLC The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. Fossil Group, Inc. Sanrio Co., Ltd. Enesco, LLC Oriental Trading Company, Inc. The Paper Store, Inc. Zazzle Inc. CafePress Inc. Things Remembered, Inc. PersonalizationMall, LLC Redbubble Ltd. Moonpig Group PLC

May 2026: Hallmark expanded its gifts and keepsakes portfolio by launching new personalized gift collections featuring digital customization, seasonal designs, and experience-based gifting options. March 2026: Etsy expanded its global marketplace for handmade gifts, novelty products, and personalized souvenirs by introducing enhanced seller tools and AI-powered shopping features. December 2025: Amazon expanded its gift marketplace offerings by adding new personalized gift categories, curated collections, and improved recommendation technologies for shoppers. September 2025: Disney expanded its merchandise and souvenir product range with new character-themed collectibles, limited-edition gifts, and experiential retail offerings.