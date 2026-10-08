Ethiopia: As Hostilities Continue, Humanitarians Work To Scale Up Despite Constraints

The UN and its humanitarian partners continue to monitor the humanitarian situation and access in northern Ethiopia, where continued hostilities are driving new displacement and humanitarian needs.

Humanitarians are working to scale up life-saving assistance wherever access permits, despite limited funding and fuel availability, among other constraints.

In Tigray, the UN is also concerned about reports that health services are at risk of disruption. Any interruption would have serious consequences for people who depend on these services, particularly as conflict escalates and more people are displaced.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).