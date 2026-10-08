Logistics Excellence: Powering Kenya Air Force (KAF) Mission Readiness

Effective logistics is a critical enabler of military operations, ensuring that personnel, equipment and essential resources are available where and when they are required. Within the Kenya Air Force (KAF), continuous professional training strengthens logistics systems, promotes efficient resource management and supports sustained operational readiness.

Colonel Costus Mwangi of KAF Headquarters presided over the graduation of a Supplies Course at the Kenya Air Force Training Wing (KTW), Moi Air Base, on 7 October 2026.

The course, which incorporated several weeks of on-the-job training, equipped the graduates with professional knowledge, skills and competencies in supply chain management, procurement and sourcing, inventory management and logistics. Comprising 13 modules, the programme combined classroom instruction with practical workplace experience to prepare personnel for the demands of logistics support across the Service.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Col Mwangi congratulated the graduates on successfully completing the course and underscored the indispensable role of an effective supply system in sustaining military operations.

“An efficient fighting force depends on a reliable supply system that ensures commanders and troops have what they need, when they need it and in the right condition. I urge you to put into practice the knowledge and skills acquired throughout the course,” said Col Mwangi.

He emphasised that effective logistics demands professionalism, accountability and timely decision-making to ensure resources are efficiently managed and operational requirements adequately supported.

Colonel Charles Munyao of KAF Headquarters also commended the graduates for demonstrating discipline, commitment and endurance throughout the training. He highlighted plans to progressively upgrade the course to diploma level, enhancing professional development and career progression within the Service.

“Continue to improve yourselves professionally and remain dedicated to your duties,” Col Munyao urged the graduates.

The successful completion of the course strengthens KAF's pool of trained logistics personnel capable of supporting increasingly complex operational requirements. The graduates are expected to apply their acquired expertise in their respective areas of responsibility, enhancing supply chain efficiency, accountability and prudent resource management.

By strengthening professional logistics expertise, the Kenya Air Force continues to enhance the support systems necessary to sustain operational readiness and effectively accomplish its mandate.

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Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.