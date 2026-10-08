European Union (EU), Ghana, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) And United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR) Support Zini Communities

The European Union (EU), UNICEF and UNHCR, working with the Government of Ghana through the Ghana Refugee Board, have joined forces to strengthen essential services for forcibly displaced persons and host communities in Zini in the Upper West Region.

The partners handed over a rehabilitated kindergarten block, sanitation facilities and a solar-powered water system, while also providing essential supplies to the Zini Health Centre and strengthening emergency preparedness and support for frontline health workers.

The initiative forms part of the two-year 'Supporting the Resilience of Forcibly Displaced People and Host Communities in Northern Ghana (UNITE)' project, implemented by UNICEF Ghana and UNHCR, with funding from the EU.

The UNITE partnership is strengthening essential services and supporting more inclusive, resilient and peaceful communities in northern Ghana.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UNICEF Ghana.