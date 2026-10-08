Nana Patekar Dies At 75: 'I Am A Good Shooter' - When Actor Recalled Spending 60 Days With Indian Army During Kargil War

MENAFN - Live Mint) Veteran actor Nana Patekar breathed his last on Thursday. He was 75. He will be accorded a state funeral in Maharashtra in recognition of his immense contribution to Marathi and Hindi cinema. Well, the legendary artist's role went beyond his acting career. He had a deep connection with the Indian Army, too.

During the 1999 Kargil War, Nana Patekar had spent around 60 days with soldiers. He had previously discussed it in a 2024 interview and shared that he was part of the QRT (Quick Reaction Team) in Kargil.

'I am a good shooter'

Speaking with The Lallantop, Nana recalled,“George Fernandes was the defence minister and I wanted to go [to Kargil].” He said, "I had completed a commando course. I am a good shooter. I've played at a national level," he said.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What was Nana Patekar's role during the Kargil War?⌵

Nana Patekar spent around 60 days with the Indian Army during the Kargil War as part of the Quick Reaction Team (QRT), providing support and morale to the soldiers.

2Why was Nana Patekar's contribution to cinema recognized by a state funeral?⌵

Nana Patekar was recognized for his immense contributions to Marathi and Hindi cinema, demonstrating exceptional talent and dedication throughout his career.

3How did Nana Patekar's military training influence his film career?⌵

Nana Patekar underwent intense training with the Maratha Light Infantry before making the film 'Prahaar', where he played a major role and also directed the film, showcasing his dedication to authenticity.

4What health issues did Nana Patekar experience prior to his death?⌵

Nana Patekar suffered a severe cardiac arrest at his home in Goa, and despite efforts to revive him, he could not be saved.

5Should fans expect any tributes to Nana Patekar after his passing?⌵

Yes, numerous tributes from the film industry and political figures have been shared, honoring Patekar's impactful contributions and remembering his unique talent.

He was initially discouraged, but after he spoke with the Defence Minister, he was sent to the front line the same day. "No, no, we can't allow a civilian, "Patekar recalled as he spoke about his conversation with Fernandes.

“I was there for 60 days,” Patekar said in the interview. "I was in Mughalpura, Dras, Leh, Kupwara, Baramulla, Sopore," he said.

When asked what he was doing there, the actor said,“Don't ask that. I can't tell you.”

He, however, told the media house,“Eventually, I became a member of QRT, Quick Reaction Team. When I went, I was 76 kgs, and when I came back, I was 56 kgs, in just two months. Itna sa toh kuch hum kar sakte haindesh ke liye [At least we can do this for the country].”

Meanwhile, an India Today report from August 1999 revealed that Nana Patekar lived with the soldiers“for over a fortnight”, moving from post to post as“unofficial cheerleader of sorts.”

The report stated that Nana had undergone intense training with the Maratha Light Infantry before making the film Prahaar: The Final Attack, in which he played Major Pratap Chauhan and also served as director.

The actor, then 50, was quoted as saying, "Our greatest weapon is not the Bofors, nor the AK, but our jawans."

The 1999 India Today report stated that Patekar couldn't join the army because "my qualifications weren't equivalent to graduation".

Nana Patekar dies at 75

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa.

Patekar was declared dead after he was brought to a hospital in Goa following a cardiac arrest, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, told ANI.

According to Dr Salkar, the actor was brought to the hospital in the early hours of Thursday after he became unresponsive at his residence. The doctor said the medical team tried to revive him for nearly an hour, but he could not be saved.

Giving details of the actor's final hours, Dr Salkar said Patekar had sent a message to a friend around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later went to his residence at around 4 am after seeing the message.

Nana Patekar was one of the well-known actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to appear in films including Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan.

In recent years, Patekar continued to work in films. He was seen in Housefull 5 and also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo. He also had a cameo in Subedar, starring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.