CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Security Beefed Up Amid INDIA Bloc's SIR Protests: What Is Z+ Cover?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Centre has upgraded his existing Z+ security cover, Hindustan Times reported.

The move comes after protesters reached near Kumar's residence in Delhi, while another demonstration was held outside his family home in Agra, according to NDTV.

Officials cited by HT said the security enhancement followed a fresh assessment of the threat perception.

More personnel have reportedly been deployed outside the CEC's residence, at the Election Commissio office and as part of his personal security detail.

A senior police officer told HT that protesters had managed to trace Kumar's residence in Delhi, while another protest was held outside his family home in Agra.

“We had to assess all the threats and increase the security cover. We had also placed a few pickets near his house,” the officer said, as quoted by the publication.

The security upgrade comes as the Congress and Opposition INDIA bloc continue to demand Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition would continue its protests against the Election Commission's actions.

“To save the Constitution and democracy, the Congress Party and the opposition are ready to take to the streets as many times as needed, face arrests, or endure legal cases,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

The development comes as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is also preparing to protest against Kumar. The CJP on Wednesday called for a united mobilization ahead of its 10 October protest, saying the“prolonged agitation” would continue until the electoral system is overhauled, The Hindu reported.

Earlier, the group also backed the 6 October protest march by INDIA bloc MPs towards the Election Commission office, describing the confrontation as part of a broader campaign to defend democracy and the Constitution.

The CJP has also called for the repeal of the 2023 law governing appointments to the Election Commission and demanded an independent selection process for election commissioners.

The Opposition's criticism of Kumar has intensified following an Indian Express report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had, on record, objected at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions and orders related to the SIR process, which they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

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Z+ is the highest category of general VIP security cover provided by the Government of India to individuals assessed to face a severe and credible threat to their lives.

The level of protection is not fixed permanently.

Security cover is reviewed periodically based on threat assessments, and the number of people receiving different categories of central security cover can change accordingly, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Centre determines security arrangements based on threat perception assessments prepared by central intelligence and security agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, as per the MHA.

Z+ protection involves a large, round-the-clock security detail covering the protectee's residence, workplace, movements and travel routes.

Such protection is generally provided by specialized units of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), according to The Print.

The deployment can include armed personnel stationed at the protectee's residence and workplace, escort teams during movement and personnel responsible for access control and route security.