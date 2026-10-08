NIKSUN Logwavetm Delivers Advanced Root-Cause Analytics And Scalable Log Management For Enterprise Security Teams

NIKSUN introduces enhanced SIEM capabilities with security information and event management solutions, enabling real-time analytics, scalable log retention, and deeper visibility across enterprise environments.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Princeton, New Jersey, Oct 08, 2026, ZEXPRWIRE - NIKSUN, a recognized leader in cybersecurity and network performance solutions, today announced the advanced capabilities of NIKSUN LogWaveTM, its next-generation Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform.

Designed to address the growing complexity of enterprise environments, LogWaveTM delivers scalable log management and powerful root-cause analytics to help organizations strengthen their security posture and operational resilience. By integrating high-speed data ingestion with intelligent analytics, the platform supports security teams in identifying, analyzing, and responding to threats with greater accuracy and efficiency.

As organizations face increasing volumes of data and evolving cyber threats, the need for centralized and scalable log management has become critical. NIKSUN LogWaveTM addresses this challenge by ingesting hundreds of log and event types into the NIKSUN Knowledge WarehouseTM, enabling comprehensive analysis and long-term storage.

Its architecture allows organizations to store and index data across extended timeframes, supporting both real-time monitoring and historical analysis. This capability enhances compliance readiness and simplifies audit processes, particularly for organizations operating in regulated industries.

The platform's advanced analytics capabilities are powered by integrated network forensics analysis tools, which provide deep visibility into network activity and enable rapid identification of anomalies. By correlating data across multiple layers, LogWaveTM allows security teams to pinpoint the root cause of incidents and take informed action.

Additionally, its compatibility with network detection and response tools ensures seamless integration with existing security infrastructures, enhancing incident response workflows and reducing time to resolution.

NIKSUN LogWaveTM also supports comprehensive monitoring across IT environments by functioning as a comprehensive network monitoring system. This unified approach enables organizations to monitor network performance, detect irregularities, and maintain operational continuity. With its ability to process large volumes of data at high speeds, the platform ensures that security teams have access to actionable insights when they need them most.

A representative from NIKSUN stated,“As enterprise networks continue to expand in scale and complexity, security teams require solutions that not only capture and store data but also provide meaningful insights in real time. NIKSUN LogWaveTM is designed to meet these demands by combining high-performance data processing with advanced analytics capabilities. Our platform enables organizations to move beyond reactive security measures and adopt a more proactive approach to threat detection and resolution. By delivering comprehensive visibility and scalable log management, we empower security teams to address challenges with confidence and precision.”

In addition to its analytical strengths, LogWaveTM incorporates capabilities aligned with modern advanced intrusion detection and response systems, enabling organizations to detect and respond to threats more effectively. Its ability to integrate analytics from link to application layer ensures a holistic view of network activity, supporting both security and performance monitoring objectives.

With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, organizations must adopt solutions that provide both depth and scalability. NIKSUN LogWaveTM offers a robust foundation for enterprise security teams seeking to enhance visibility, streamline compliance, and improve incident response capabilities. By combining advanced analytics with scalable infrastructure, the platform represents a significant step forward in SIEM technology.

About the Company

NIKSUN is a global leader in cybersecurity, compliance, and network performance solutions, serving over 1,000 enterprises and government organizations across more than 30 countries. Leveraging zero-loss full packet capture technology, NIKSUN delivers innovative solutions that provide unmatched visibility, analytics, and security across complex network environments.

Contact Details

Website:

Corporate Headquarters

457 North Harrison Street

Princeton, NJ 08540

Fax: +1.609.419.4260