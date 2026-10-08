NIKSUN Introduces Advanced Detection System For Stolen Token And Session-Based Attacks

The introduction of this solution reinforces NIKSUN's continued commitment to delivering innovative cybersecurity technologies that help organizations maintain complete network visibility, improve operational resilience, and defend against the evolving tactics used by modern cyber adversaries.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Princeton, New Jersey, Oct 08, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - As enterprises increasingly adopt cloud services, hybrid work models, and identity-centric security frameworks, attackers are shifting away from traditional malware in favor of stolen authentication tokens, hijacked sessions, and compromised identities.

These techniques enable cybercriminals to bypass conventional login protections, operate using legitimate credentials, and move laterally through enterprise environments while remaining largely invisible to traditional security tools.

NIKSUN's latest detection capabilities provide organizations with continuous visibility into authentication behavior, session activity, and network communications, enabling security teams to uncover suspicious patterns before attackers can escalate privileges or access critical business assets.

“Cybersecurity has entered a new era where attackers no longer need to break into systems-they simply log in using stolen identities,” shared a representative from NIKSUN.“Organizations need more than authentication logs to identify these threats. They need comprehensive visibility into how authenticated users behave across the network. Our advanced detection capabilities provide the behavioral intelligence necessary to identify suspicious session activity, reduce attacker dwell time, and strengthen enterprise security.”

Unlike traditional approaches that rely primarily on identity events or endpoint alerts, NIKSUN continuously analyzes network communications to provide contextual insight into authenticated sessions. By correlating user activity with network behavior, application communications, and traffic flows, organizations gain a more complete understanding of how accounts interact with enterprise resources after authentication occurs.

This visibility enables security teams to recognize abnormal behavior that often accompanies token theft and session hijacking. Unexpected access to sensitive applications, unusual communication between systems, irregular session durations, anomalous geographic activity, and deviations from established user behavior can all indicate identity compromise, even when login credentials appear valid.

The introduction comes at a time when identity-based attacks continue to increase across industries. Security analysts have observed growing use of session cookies, authentication tokens, browser session theft, and cloud credential abuse as attackers seek methods that generate fewer traditional security alerts. Because these attacks often avoid deploying malware, organizations relying solely on signature-based detection or endpoint monitoring may discover incidents only after attackers have already established persistence or exfiltrated sensitive information.

NIKSUN addresses these challenges through continuous network observability, enabling organizations to detect suspicious activity throughout the entire authenticated session rather than focusing solely on the initial login event.

The platform provides comprehensive packet-level visibility, real-time traffic intelligence, behavioral analytics, and advanced network forensics that allow security teams to investigate suspicious authentication activity with greater confidence. Instead of viewing isolated alerts independently, analysts can reconstruct complete attack timelines, understand how attackers moved through enterprise environments, and rapidly determine the scope of compromise.

The new capabilities are particularly valuable for organizations operating across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures, where authentication events often span multiple identity providers, cloud platforms, SaaS applications, remote users, and distributed enterprise systems. By delivering unified visibility across these environments, NIKSUN helps eliminate monitoring gaps that attackers increasingly exploit.

In addition to strengthening cybersecurity operations, the platform supports faster incident response by reducing investigation complexity. Security teams can correlate authentication activity, network communications, user behavior, application interactions, and traffic patterns from a unified operational perspective, allowing analysts to identify root causes more quickly while minimizing false positives.

As identity becomes the new enterprise security perimeter, organizations require solutions capable of monitoring user behavior continuously rather than validating trust only at login. NIKSUN's advanced detection capabilities support this shift by helping security teams recognize abnormal activity throughout the entire lifecycle of authenticated sessions.

“Our mission has always been to provide organizations with complete network intelligence that extends beyond isolated alerts,” the representative added.“By combining behavioral analytics with deep packet visibility and real-time network observability, we enable security teams to uncover sophisticated identity-driven attacks that would otherwise remain hidden inside legitimate network activity.”

Organizations seeking to strengthen defenses against token theft, session hijacking, credential misuse, and identity-based attacks can learn more about NIKSUN's comprehensive cybersecurity solutions by scheduling a personalized demonstration with the company's experts.

About NIKSUN

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in comprehensive network observability, cybersecurity, compliance, service performance, and advanced network analytics solutions. Its award-winning technologies combine real-time network intelligence, full packet capture, behavioral analytics, and high-performance data analysis to provide organizations with unmatched visibility across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Government agencies, financial institutions, healthcare providers, telecommunications organizations, and global enterprises rely on NIKSUN to detect advanced cyber threats, optimize network performance, simplify compliance, and strengthen operational resilience. Through continuous innovation, NIKSUN empowers organizations worldwide with the intelligence needed to secure and optimize today's increasingly complex digital infrastructures.

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