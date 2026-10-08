More Than 75 Educators Request Free Drug Prevention Curriculum After Drug-Free Tennessee Outreach At Murfreesboro Conference

Volunteers share Foundation for a Drug-Free World materials with teachers, counselors and administrators ahead of Red Ribbon Week

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Nashville, TN, Oct 08, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Volunteers from Drug-Free Tennessee met with educators from across the country at a health education summit in Murfreesboro, TN this week to share free drug education resources from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World. By the end of the conference, more than 75 educators had signed up to receive the full curriculum for their schools.

Throughout the event, volunteers spoke one-on-one with teachers, school counselors and administrators about the challenges students face with drugs and alcohol, and provided sample booklets, lesson materials and information about the Foundation's Truth About Drugs program. The curriculum gives educators fact-based lessons and materials designed to help young people make informed decisions on their own, and is provided to schools at no cost.

Many educators said they were looking for drug prevention materials that speak to students in a straightforward, relatable way.

The timing is especially meaningful, as schools nationwide prepare to observe Red Ribbon Week, October 23–31, the country's largest drug prevention awareness campaign. Drug-Free Tennessee will follow up with each educator who signed up to deliver the full curriculum and support them in bringing it into their classrooms.

Educators, parents and community groups interested in receiving free drug education materials can contact Drug-Free Tennessee at drugfreetn.

About Drug-Free Tennessee

Drug-Free Tennessee is a chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.