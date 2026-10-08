Indonesia Should Count The Real Cost Of Its Mineral Incentives

MENAFN - Asia Times) Every year, the Indonesian government forgoes taxes it could collect. Through tax holidays, rate cuts and exemptions, it courts investment while easing the burden on households and small businesses.

Economists call this“tax expenditure” because giving up revenue is another way of spending public money. The Ministry of Finance expects it to reach 564 trillion rupiah (US$31.5 billion) in 2026, nearly double the 293 trillion rupiah of 2021.

The ministry is now reviewing its tax holidays, which makes this a good moment to ask a simple question about one of Indonesia's biggest industrial bets: what have tax incentives for processing nickel and bauxite actually bought?

Indonesia banned exports of raw nickel ore in 2020 and of raw bauxite in 2023. The aim has been to force companies to process these minerals at home, a policy known in Indonesia as downstreaming. To attract the capital needed to develop value-adding smelters and refineries, the government offered generous support, mostly taken up by Chinese investors.

Large investors can receive a corporate income tax holiday of up to 20 years. Companies in special economic zones, meanwhile, can avoid import duties and value-added tax on equipment.

A less visible subsidy sits alongside these. Because miners cannot export raw ore, they must sell it to local smelters, often at prices well below the prevailing global market price. The gap transfers wealth from Indonesian miners and regions to smelter owners while appearing nowhere in the national budget. Below-market-price ore also means lower royalties and tax collection for the state.