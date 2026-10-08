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Busy Infotech Targets 5x Revenue Growth in Five Years, as it builds next-generation accounting platform
(MENAFN- Value360india) New Delhi, 08 October 2026: BUSY Infotech is targeting a 5-6x growth in revenue (~Rs 1,000 crore) over the next five years, as India's MSMEs increasingly move from using accounting software primarily for compliance to adopting technology that can help them manage and grow their businesses. The company, India's leading accounting and GST compliance software provider for MSMEs and a subsidiary of IndiaMART, is building on a strong FY26 performance, with revenue reaching Rs 170 crore for the year ended March 2026.
With over 6 lakh companies using BUSY to manage their accounting and compliance needs, the company is now looking to deepen its role in the everyday operations of India's small and mid-sized businesses. Its growth strategy is centred on making advanced technology more accessible to MSMEs through AI-powered automation, cloud and mobile capabilities, while expanding its presence across markets where digital adoption is accelerating.
Revenue from operations grew through the year, reaching Rs 36 crore in Q1 FY27, up approximately 47% from Rs 24.5 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Cash from operations more than doubled to Rs 44 crore in FY26 from Rs 21 crore in FY25, giving the company a stronger base to invest ahead of the market.
According to the Ministry of MSME, India has over 6.3 crore registered MSME units, yet independent research suggests fewer than a third of tech-savvy MSMEs currently use any accounting software at all. BUSY sees this gap between the size of the addressable market and current software adoption as the foundation for its next phase of growth.
"For years, compliance software was a checkbox for India's MSMEs. That's changing, business owners now expect the same platform to help them manage inventory, track cash flow and make decisions, not just file returns. We've spent the last few years building for that shift, and continue to invest ahead of the market. Rs 1,000 crore isn't just a revenue target, it's a marker of how much of this transition we intend to lead," said Brijesh Agrawal, CEO, BUSY Infotech.
Looking ahead, Busy Infotech is targeting sustained high growth over the next five years, anchored on four pillars: accelerating new customer acquisition through expanded subscription growth; deepening average revenue per user through cloud, mobile and AI-led product upgrades such as BUSY Magic; strengthening its presence in West, South and East India where the brand currently has room to grow relative to its stronghold in the North; and pursuing strategic acquisitions to accelerate its product and market reach.
BUSY Magic, the company's AI-enabled accounting product, brings together key capabilities such as AI-powered voucher scanning and automated data capture, automatic bank reconciliation, a GST returns filing assistant, an input tax credit reconciliation agent, and intelligent business insights and recommendations.
With over 6 lakh companies using BUSY to manage their accounting and compliance needs, the company is now looking to deepen its role in the everyday operations of India's small and mid-sized businesses. Its growth strategy is centred on making advanced technology more accessible to MSMEs through AI-powered automation, cloud and mobile capabilities, while expanding its presence across markets where digital adoption is accelerating.
Revenue from operations grew through the year, reaching Rs 36 crore in Q1 FY27, up approximately 47% from Rs 24.5 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Cash from operations more than doubled to Rs 44 crore in FY26 from Rs 21 crore in FY25, giving the company a stronger base to invest ahead of the market.
According to the Ministry of MSME, India has over 6.3 crore registered MSME units, yet independent research suggests fewer than a third of tech-savvy MSMEs currently use any accounting software at all. BUSY sees this gap between the size of the addressable market and current software adoption as the foundation for its next phase of growth.
"For years, compliance software was a checkbox for India's MSMEs. That's changing, business owners now expect the same platform to help them manage inventory, track cash flow and make decisions, not just file returns. We've spent the last few years building for that shift, and continue to invest ahead of the market. Rs 1,000 crore isn't just a revenue target, it's a marker of how much of this transition we intend to lead," said Brijesh Agrawal, CEO, BUSY Infotech.
Looking ahead, Busy Infotech is targeting sustained high growth over the next five years, anchored on four pillars: accelerating new customer acquisition through expanded subscription growth; deepening average revenue per user through cloud, mobile and AI-led product upgrades such as BUSY Magic; strengthening its presence in West, South and East India where the brand currently has room to grow relative to its stronghold in the North; and pursuing strategic acquisitions to accelerate its product and market reach.
BUSY Magic, the company's AI-enabled accounting product, brings together key capabilities such as AI-powered voucher scanning and automated data capture, automatic bank reconciliation, a GST returns filing assistant, an input tax credit reconciliation agent, and intelligent business insights and recommendations.
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