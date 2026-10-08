Kazakhstan Proposes AI Responsibility Declaration For Central Asia And Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has proposed developing a declaration on the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) by the Central Asian states and Azerbaijan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Oct. 8 at the eighth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Avaza, Turkmenistan, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan was consistently building a comprehensive AI ecosystem, noting that the country had adopted an AI law, was implementing the Digital Kazakhstan strategy, had launched supercomputer clusters and had an international OpenAI center.

“Given the exceptional importance of this topic, I propose considering the preparation of a Central Asian Partnership on Artificial Intelligence program so that all our research centers, universities and technology companies can exchange information and experience,” he said.

According to Tokayev, the safe use of neural networks is a fundamental condition.

“This issue has now reached the international level and is being actively discussed. The risks associated with it are already becoming the subject of serious international discussion. In my view, we should begin jointly developing approaches to ensure control over critically important technologies,” he said.

“Taking this into account, Kazakhstan has proposed developing a declaration on the responsible use of artificial intelligence by the Central Asian states and Azerbaijan,” Tokayev added.