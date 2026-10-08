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Azerbaijan's Interaction With Central Asian Countries Has Expanded Significantly In Recent Years - President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 8. Azerbaijan's interaction with the countries of Central Asia has expanded significantly in recent years, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Central Asia in Turkmenbashi, Trend 's special correspondent reports.
Highlighting the positive political relations, the head of state noted that mutual high-level visits have become regular.“Trade and economic cooperation are growing stronger, mutual investments are increasing, and joint projects are being implemented,” the President emphasized.
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