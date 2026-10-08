Azerbaijan's Interaction With Central Asian Countries Has Expanded Significantly In Recent Years - President Ilham Aliyev

Highlighting the positive political relations, the head of state noted that mutual high-level visits have become regular.“Trade and economic cooperation are growing stronger, mutual investments are increasing, and joint projects are being implemented,” the President emphasized.

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