Uzbekistan, Serbia Discuss Co-Financing Technology Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)IT Park Uzbekistan and Serbia's Innovation Fund discussed co-financing technology projects, expanding startup support and developing joint initiatives during a meeting in Tashkent.

The information was reported by IT Park Uzbekistan following a meeting between Lazizbek Khudayev, director for resident relations at IT Park Uzbekistan, and a delegation from Serbia's Innovation Fund led by its Director Saša Lazovich to discuss practical areas of cooperation.

The meeting followed a memorandum of understanding signed in September during a visit by an Uzbek delegation to Serbia. The sides focused on translating the agreement into practical initiatives, including co-financing promising projects and exchanging experience in supporting technology companies.

The parties also discussed developing new support mechanisms for startups from Uzbekistan and Serbia.

“In particular, they discussed co-financing promising projects, exchanging experience in supporting technology companies, and developing new support mechanisms for startups from both countries,” IT Park Uzbekistan said.

Representatives of the Serbian Innovation Fund presented their grant programs and the Katapult acceleration program, which provides startups with funding, mentorship and access to investors. The Serbian delegation invited IT Park Uzbekistan to participate in Expo Belgrade 2027 and a hackathon planned as part of the exhibition.

The delegation also met with Dalerkhon Nodirov, director of IT Park Ventures, to explore cooperation in startup support, venture ecosystem development and joint investment initiatives.

The parties agreed to continue the dialogue in a practical format, focusing on projects that can create new opportunities for startups and technology companies in both countries.