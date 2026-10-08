Kyrgyzstan Seeks Unified Freight Tariffs With Central Asia, Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan has proposed developing practical solutions for unified freight tariffs between Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan, President Sadyr Japarov said on Oct. 8 at the eighth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Avaza, Turkmenistan, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

“The effectiveness of economic cooperation directly depends on the region's transport connectivity. Access to external markets is determined by the reliability of routes, transportation costs and the predictability of transit conditions provided by our countries.

“The China–Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan railway project is of strategic importance. Its implementation will create additional opportunities for our countries to become part of international production and transport links. It is important to work now on connecting this railway with existing and prospective routes through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus.

“I propose tasking the transport authorities of our countries, together with carriers, with developing practical solutions for unified freight tariffs, coordinating schedules, reducing downtime and introducing digital tracking of cargo,” he said.

Japarov stressed that the focus should be on measurable results, including lower delivery costs and shorter transit times.

“At the same time, each country should have the opportunity to fully participate in regional transport projects and derive economic benefits from them,” he added.