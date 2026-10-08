Kazakhstan Plans To Commission 4.3 GW Of Conventional Capacity In 2028-2029

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan plans to commission about 4.3 GW of conventional power generation capacity in 2028-2029, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy said.

“The Ministry of Energy has developed a long-term plan for the development of the electricity sector, providing for the phased commissioning of new generation capacity in 2028-2029. The plan is aimed at increasing the available capacity of the power system, meeting growing electricity demand and further developing both conventional generation and renewable energy,” the ministry said.

In 2028, Kazakhstan plans to commission 2 GW of conventional generation capacity.

Projects scheduled for commissioning include combined-cycle power plants in Taraz, Atyrau and Aktobe, Unit No. 3 of the Ekibastuz GRES-2 power plant, a boiler unit and a turbine unit at Karaganda Energy Center, boiler and turbine units at Kazakhmys Energy's BTEC and ZTEC plants, as well as the expansion and modernization of a power unit at the Aksu GRES.

In 2029, the country plans to commission 2.3 GW of conventional generation capacity.

The projects include a turbine unit and a boiler unit at the Ust-Kamenogorsk CHP plant, five gas turbine units at the Atyrau CHP plant, two gas turbine units at Batys Power LLP, CHP plants in Kokshetau, Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk, and the first unit of Ekibastuz GRES-3.

Kazakhstan also plans to commission 2.2 GW of renewable energy capacity in 2028 and 2.8 GW in 2029.

The implementation of major conventional and renewable energy projects is expected to significantly increase Kazakhstan's generation capacity and bring the power system to a stable surplus in 2029.