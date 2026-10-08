Veritek Global Retains ISO 9001 Accreditation Following Successful Surveillance Audit

MENAFN - Pressat) Pan-European independent service provider Veritek Global Limited has successfully retained its ISO 9001 accreditation for its UK headquarters following a surveillance audit by global certification body NQA Management Systems.

The 21⁄2-day surveillance audit took place at Veritek's head office in Polegate between Monday 28th to Wednesday 30th September. As part of the assessment, the NQA auditor also accompanied one of Veritek's field engineers on an on-site customer visit, providing an opportunity to assess the company's quality management processes in practice.

ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised standard for quality management systems. Maintaining certification demonstrates Veritek's commitment to structured processes, consistent service delivery and continuous improvement.

Veritek maintains ISO 9001 accreditation through annual surveillance visits and a three-yearly recertification audit. Following the successful surveillance visit, Veritek's current accreditation remains valid until 2028.

For Veritek, the surveillance audit also provided an opportunity to show that its quality management system extends beyond documented procedures and is embedded in the company's day-to-day operations, including delivering field engineering services to its OEM customers.

“Maintaining high standards across our business is fundamental to the service we provide to our OEM customers,” said Group Operations Director Colin Drury.“The successful outcome of this ISO 9001 surveillance audit reinforces our commitment to quality, consistency and continuous improvement.”