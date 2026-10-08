Veldris Moves Headquarters To Birmingham And Appoints DLA Piper As Corporate Legal Counsel

MENAFN - Pressat) Move reflects Veldris CEO JB Benjamin's Birmingham roots and the growing shift of business and government activity beyond London

Birmingham, UK, 2 October 2026 – Veldris, the sovereign technology company building infrastructure designed to give organisations greater control over their data, AI and computing environments, is moving its headquarters from London to Birmingham and has appointed global law firm DLA Piper as its corporate legal counsel.

The move marks a significant step for the company and a deliberate decision to build Veldris from Birmingham as it expands its UK and international operations.

For CEO JB Benjamin, the move is also personal. A Birmingham native, Benjamin has long believed that the city and the wider West Midlands have the talent, engineering heritage and entrepreneurial culture to support ambitious technology companies.

The decision comes as the UK Government continues to move Civil Service roles and decision-making away from London. Its Places for Growth programme has moved more than 3,200 roles to the West Midlands since March 2020, including nearly 1,800 to Birmingham.

DLA Piper has a significant presence in Birmingham, with its UK office located at Two Chamberlain Square in the city centre. The firm operates across the UK and internationally.

DLA Piper will advise Veldris on its corporate and commercial activities as the company develops its technology, customer relationships and international operations.

The appointment also reflects the importance Veldris places on governance and accountability as it develops technology designed to give organisations greater control over their infrastructure.

Veldris is developing technology intended to give organisations greater visibility and control over the infrastructure underpinning sensitive workloads, including through its Midgard platform.

Benjamin added:

ENDS