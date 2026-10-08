Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti, Mukesh Sahani Detained During SIR Protest In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 8 (IANS) Mahagathbandhan leaders and workers staged a protest march in Patna on Thursday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Tensions escalated between protesters and police during the demonstration, following which Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, RJD Lok Sabha member Misa Bharti and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani were detained.

The protest was organised in support of the opposition's allegations concerning the SIR exercise and its demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Police had erected barricades at several locations to prevent the protesters from advancing towards Lok Bhawan.

During the march, Tejashwi climbed onto a barricade and attempted to move ahead, leading to a scuffle between him and police personnel.

He was subsequently detained along with Misa Bharti and Mukesh Sahani.

Police later took the detained leaders to Lok Bhawan, where the Mahagathbandhan delegation was scheduled to submit a memorandum to the Governor.

Speaking during the protest, Tejashwi said the opposition's primary demand was for free and fair elections.

He also criticised the deployment of armed police personnel during the demonstration and alleged that the opposition was being subjected to excessive security measures.

Tejashwi reiterated the opposition's allegations that the SIR exercise had adversely affected a large number of voters.

He said the Mahagathbandhan had repeatedly raised concerns with the Election Commission and was seeking a response from the poll panel.

The protest also witnessed heightened tension after several Mahagathbandhan leaders climbed onto a vehicle belonging to an SDPO.

Mukesh Sahani alleged that he suffered a finger injury during the confrontation.

India Inclusive Party leader I.P. Gupta also alleged that a police baton was pushed into his abdomen.

The allegations, however, could not be independently verified.

The protest led to considerable commotion in parts of Patna as police attempted to prevent the demonstrators from moving beyond the designated areas.

The Patna administration had made extensive security arrangements ahead of the protest.

Barricades were erected at multiple locations, while water-cannon vehicles were kept ready, and a heavy contingent of Bihar Police was deployed.

A multi-layered security cordon was put in place around sensitive areas and routes leading towards Lok Bhawan to prevent any breach of the designated security perimeter and to regulate traffic.

The detained leaders were taken to Lok Bhawan as part of the arrangements for submitting the memorandum to the Governor.

Further developments are expected following the delegation's interaction with the Governor.