Raima Sen Recalls Mother's Special Memories Of Working With Nana Patekar In 'Abhay'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actress Raima Sen remembered veteran actor Nana Patekar following his demise. She shared how her mother's experience of working with him in the children's film 'Abhay' has remained a cherished memory over the years.

Taking to Instagram, Raima said her mother had the privilege of working with Nana in 'Abhay', a film that continues to hold a special place in her heart. She recalled how her mother had always spoken about those days with warmth, making the memories even more meaningful in the wake of his death.

“My mother had the privilege of working with Nana Patekar in 'Abhay,' a children's film that holds a very special place in her heart. She has always remembered those days with so much warmth, and today those memories feel even more precious,” Raima wrote.

Remembering Nana, she described him as a“unique and unforgettable presence” and said the time her mother spent working with him on the film stayed with her through the years.

“Nana was such a unique and unforgettable presence, and the time they shared while making the film stayed with her through the years. It's heartbreaking to know that he is no longer with us,” the 'Parineeta' actress added.

Raima also expressed her condolences to Nana's family and everyone who knew the acclaimed actor, wishing them strength during the difficult time.“She remembers him today with love, gratitude, and a very heavy heart. Sending love and strength to his family and everyone who knew him. May he rest in peace,” she said.

She remembers him today with love, gratitude, and a very heavy heart. Sending love and strength to his family and everyone who knew him. May he rest in peace.#nanapatekar.”

Nana Patekar, known for his powerful performances and distinctive screen presence, had a career spanning several decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema. His work in films such as 'Parinda,' 'Krantiveer', 'Agni Sakshi,' 'Khamoshi: The Musical,' 'Ab Tak Chhappan,' and 'Welcome' earned him widespread recognition and acclaim.