Ahmedabad Civic Body Completes 50-Lakh Tree Plantation Target CM Patel Joins Drive

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 8 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat has achieved its target of planting 50 lakh trees under its 'Mission Five Million Trees' campaign, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joining a plantation drive at Bhadaj on Thursday as part of the 'Seva, Sankalp and Samarpan Abhiyan'.

CM Patel participated in the plantation along with Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel, Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot and other public representatives and officials.

Before taking part in the drive, the Chief Minister interacted with citizens at the site.

The Bhadaj plantation plot, spread over approximately 85,000 square metres, has so far seen more than one lakh trees planted across 66,600 square metres.

The site has more than 38 varieties of trees and is also planned to include a Triphala Van.

The plantation drive was attended by MP Dinesh Makwana, Deputy Mayor Anju Shah, Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel, political leader Prerak Shah, local MLAs, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, senior officials, AMC office-bearers and a large number of citizens.

The AMC had launched the Mission Million Trees campaign in 2019. The tree plantation target under the initiative has been increased over the years, with the civic body setting a target of 50 lakh trees this year.

The civic body said it has now successfully achieved the 50-lakh-tree target under Mission Five Million Trees.

The Bhadaj plantation site is one of the locations where the AMC has undertaken large-scale afforestation as part of its wider tree-plantation initiative.

The inclusion of multiple tree varieties and a proposed Triphala Van is intended to add different types of vegetation to the plantation area.

The drive in Bhadaj was held as part of the state government's Seva, Sankalp and Samarpan Abhiyan, with the Chief Minister, ministers, elected representatives, officials and citizens participating in the plantation programme.

The Bhadaj plantation site also holds a Guinness World Record for the largest Miyawaki plantation in one hour.

In July, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation planted 3,61,617 saplings at the site in an hour, adding a record-setting milestone to the city's ongoing tree plantation efforts.

AMC officials, school board representatives, police personnel, NCC cadets, NGOs, educational institutions, social organisations and citizens actively participated in the plantation drive.