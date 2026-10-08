Nana Patekar's Last Video Leaves India Heartbroken: His Final Dance, Tabla Performance And Sketch (WATCH)

Veteran actor Nana Patekar's last public appearance has resurfaced online following his death at the age of 75, offering fans a glimpse of the actor in seemingly cheerful spirits just days before his passing. The visuals were captured at a Goa event on September 27, where Patekar joined local artists, danced to their performances and even played the tabla.

Patekar attended the Goa Tourism Day celebrations, where he interacted with performers and addressed the gathering in Marathi. The actor appeared enthusiastic as he clapped along with the performances before joining the artists on stage. His final public visuals have now drawn attention as fans remember his remarkable career and distinctive screen presence.

Nana Patekar Last Video: निधन से कुछ दिन पहले Goa के एक public event में नजर आए थे Nana Patekar। 8 अक्टूबर को 75 साल की उम्र में cardiac arrest से उनका निधन हो गया। अब उनका यह आखिरी public appearance वाला video viral हो रहा है। #NanaPatekar #NanaPatekarDeath #LastVideo THE INDIAN OPINION (@INDIANOPINION01) October 8, 2026

During his address, Patekar spoke emotionally about his long-standing association with theatre and recalled his early days in the field. He reflected on how participating in a state-level play competition had encouraged him and helped give him direction.

Speaking about his future, Patekar expressed his continued passion for theatre and his desire to remain associated with it. He said,“Now, I don't want to do anything else. Let's keep doing this only.”

Nana Patekar's Last Speech in Goa

Veteran actor Nana Patekar praised former Defence Minister and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, recalling his contributions and leadership.

These were some of Nana Patekar's last words in Goa, during his speech at a Samrat International Club event in Dona Paula.

- Goa News Hub (@goanewshub) October 8, 2026

The Bollywood legend was even seen sketching on a piece of paper during the event in Goa.

While in Goa, during an event in Dona Paula, veteran actor Nana Patekar was seen sketching during ongoing event on a piece of paper.

#GoaNews #Memories #EntertainmentNews Goa News Hub (@goanewshub) October 8, 2026

The footage has gained significance after Patekar died at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, in the early hours of Thursday. According to doctors, the actor was brought to hospital after becoming unresponsive, and medical teams attempted to revive him with CPR for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead after the efforts failed. A post-mortem was ordered as part of the medico-legal procedure, with the exact cause of death to be clarified through the examination.

Patekar leaves behind a celebrated career spanning Hindi and Marathi cinema, with memorable performances in films including Parinda, Prahaar, Krantiveer, Khamoshi and Welcome. He won three National Film Awards and was also honoured with the Padma Shri.

His final Goa appearance, marked by music, dance and his heartfelt words about theatre, has become a poignant reminder of the actor's enduring love for his craft.