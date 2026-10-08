Bangladesh Optimistic On Resolving Water-Sharing Issues With India

Bangladesh Hopeful of Resolving Water-Sharing Issues

Bangladesh on Thursday expressed optimism about resolving the issues related to water sharing with India through dialogue and diplomacy. In this regard, Bangladesh also hopes that international law will support this process. "We hope that through discussion and dialogue, through diplomacy, you know, these things will hopefully be resolved. There is also the position of international law on, you know, water sharing, etc.", Humaiun Kobir, Bangladesh's state minister for foreign affairs, told the reporters on the sidelines of a seminar in Dhaka.

There are 54 common rivers between Bangladesh and India, but only the Ganges River has a 30-year water-sharing treaty. This agreement's term is set to expire in December 2026. So, there's a need to either renew or negotiate a new treaty. "The elected government of Bangladesh will seek what is best for Bangladesh and will not seek any less. It will seek what is acceptable from India, and we have the position of international law on those matters," Kobir said at the seminar, replying to a question from the audience.

"We have the will of the people also behind us on the negotiation, okay?... Bangladesh Joint River Commission, Joint Water Commission, we asked for meetings, that our counterparts hear and start a dialogue with... so... we have need to hear, and I believe we will hear soon. And negotiations, better pave the way for the next round of renewing the treaty," he added.

India Reaffirms Commitment to Collaborative Ties

His remarks come as earlier on Wednesday, India reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining stable and collaborative neighbourly relations, emphasising that its diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh remains rooted in a positive, people-centric vision aimed at mutual growth and regional development. Addressing a press briefing on bilateral ties and regional cooperation, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined New Delhi's constructive framework for diplomatic discussions with Dhaka.

Jaiswal underscored that India continues to prioritise practical collaboration and shared economic progress in its high-level dialogues with Bangladeshi authorities, focusing on initiatives that directly benefit the citizens of both nations. "Our approach towards Bangladesh is to have positive, constructive, and forward-looking engagement with a people-centric focus for mutual growth and prosperity," Jaiswal stated. "We remain focused on this objective during our discussions with Bangladesh authorities."

The Spokesperson's remarks reflected India's steady strategic posture in the neighbourhood, prioritising sustained economic integration, infrastructural connectivity, and diplomatic stability across shared borders.

Meanwhile, in September, MEA said that discussions on the Ganga Water Treaty with Bangladesh continue at the technical level, while noting that matters concerning the Ganga and other rivers shared by the two countries are addressed through the Joint River Commission. Responding to a question on Bangladesh's plans to seek a review of the agreement, Jaiswal said the existing mechanism between the two countries provides for discussions on shared rivers. "For the Ganga Water Treaty, and also for other rivers that we share between Bangladesh and India, we have a joint river commission, and all matters relating to rivers will be discussed as part of this river commission. At the technical level, meetings on the Ganga Water Treaty continue to happen," Jaiswal said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)