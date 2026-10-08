KSRTC Diesel Shortage Temporary, Govt Schemes To Continue: Parameshwara

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the diesel shortage faced by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was temporary and asserted that the government had not stopped any scheme.

'Govt financially disciplined, will take loans if needed'

Speaking in Koppal district, Parameshwara said the government had been providing Rs 52,000 crore annually for three years and maintained that there was discipline in its financial system.“We know how to run the government. If we had a problem, we could have stopped some guarantee. But we have been giving Rs 52,000 crore for three years. There is discipline in our government's financial system,” he said.

Parameshwara said that Former CM Siddaramaiah had presented the budget 16 times and maintained financial discipline in the state.“Siddaramaiah has presented the budget 16 times and brought discipline. He has never made the Finance Department indisciplined,” he said.

He further said that the government would take loans and manage its finances if required, adding that other states were facing financial difficulties while Karnataka was maintaining discipline in its Finance Department.“Other states are struggling financially, but we are maintaining and managing the finance department with discipline. If such a situation comes at minimum, we will take loan and manage. We will run the government even by taking loans," the DyCM said.

KSRTC diesel shortage temporary

On the diesel shortage, the Deputy Chief Minister said,“Bus diesel shortage is only temporary. After being a government, we have to manage everything. Rs 1,250 crore is not a big burden.”

He said no scheme had been stopped and that some schemes could face a delay, but the government would balance the situation and move forward.“There is no shortage of money; if there was a shortage, would guarantee schemes continue?” Parameshwara questioned.

DyCM on CM's sting operation warning

Reacting separately to the Chief Minister's statement about sting operation attempts involving ministers, Parameshwara said intelligence inputs may have prompted the Chief Minister to caution ministers.“When intelligence information came to the CM, he has given a warning to whoever needs to be warned. Information might have come that some sting agencies are doing stings. For that reason, he has told ministers to be careful and cautious. This could be a conspiracy against the government. I will not say exactly about this,” he said.

(ANI)

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