Amazon Vs Flipkart Sale: The Festive Sale Madness Begins, Check Out These Secret Bank Offers!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Amazon and Flipkart are kicking off their massive festive sales from October 8. You can grab heavy bank discounts and cashback offers on smartphones and electronics. Let us break down the top deals for you.

The country is gearing up for its biggest festive shopping spree. Top e-commerce players Amazon and Flipkart are ready to roll out their mega sales. You can expect massive price cuts, instant bank discounts, and exclusive cashback offers across smartphones, electronics, and home appliances. Both platforms have partnered with leading banks to attract shoppers.

Amazon is officially launching its Great Indian Festival 2026 sale on October 8. Meanwhile, the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale will open for everyone on October 9. However, Flipkart Plus and Black subscribers, along with select Flipkart credit card holders, can enter the sale early on October 8 and grab the best deals before others.

Flipkart has teamed up with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank for the Big Billion Days sale. Buyers can score up to a 10% instant discount on eligible purchases. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders will also get a special 10% instant discount. Additionally, users making their first eligible payment via Flipkart's Super Money service will receive an extra 10% cashback. Remember, minimum cart values and maximum discount caps will apply.

Amazon is offering the best perks to State Bank of India cardholders during this festive sale. Shoppers using SBI debit and credit cards will get a 10% instant discount, which also applies to SBI credit card EMI transactions. Buyers using Amazon Pay Later can earn up to 10% cashback on eligible orders. Furthermore, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will enjoy a flat 5% unlimited cashback on their purchases, with no upper limit.

Buyers must note that an 'Up to 10%' discount tag does not mean a flat 10% price drop on the final bill. The actual discount depends on the minimum purchase value, the bank's maximum discount limit, and your payment method. E-commerce platforms often exclude specific cards or products from these offers. You should always double-check the final applied discount on the checkout page before completing the payment. These bank offers will definitely help you save big on mobiles and laptops.