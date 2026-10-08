Sarson Sankalp to Drive Regenerative Mustard Farming

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru | 7th Oct 2026



The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), AWL Agri Business Limited, Solidaridad Network Asia Limited and Bharatkhand Foundation have joined hands to launch “Sarson Sankalp”, a five-year farmer-focused programme aimed at advancing regenerative mustard farming across Bundi, Tonk and Jhalawar districts of Rajasthan.



Supported through AWL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Sarson Sankalp seeks to place farmers and the long-term health of agricultural ecosystems at the heart of mustard cultivation. The programme will promote practical approaches to improve soil health, climate resilience, water and input efficiency, biodiversity and farm-level outcomes.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recentlywas signed during the SEA Annual General Meeting and Annual Awards Function at The Westin Mumbai, Powai Lake.



The programme will commence with an indicative target of 15,000 active farmers during FY 2026-27 and progressively expand its outreach to 40,000 farmers by FY 2030-31, with a total programme budget of Rs. 16 crore.



Regenerative farming at the heart of Sarson Sankalp



Unlike approaches that focus only on individual farm practices, Sarson Sankalp is designed as an integrated farmer-support programme combining training, demonstration, model farms, soil and crop advisory, field-level extension, farmer records, monitoring and measurement of performance indicators.



The programme will establish model and demonstration farms as local learning hubs, enabling farmers to see regenerative practices in action, compare results and learn from field-based evidence.



Key areas of intervention will include:



•Improving soil health and crop nutrition

•Promoting efficient use of water and agricultural inputs

•Strengthening climate resilience of mustard-based farming systems

•Encouraging practices that support biodiversity and sustainable agriculture •Providing locally relevant soil and crop advisory

•Building stronger farmer knowledge and field-level extension systems

•Monitoring and measuring farm-level outcomes to support evidence-based scaling

A collaborative model for regenerative agriculture



Under the partnership, AWL Agri Business Limited will provide CSR support, while SEA will facilitate programme coordination and qualitative monitoring. Solidaridad will contribute its expertise in regenerative agriculture, programme guidance, quality assurance, knowledge and learning support. Bharatkhand Foundation will serve as the principal field implementation partner.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Angshu Mallick, Executive Deputy Chairman, AWL Agri Business Limited, said:

“Through Sarson Sankalp, AWL’s CSR programme is investing in farmers, healthier soils and resilient agricultural communities. The partnership provides a long-term platform to demonstrate practical regenerative solutions and measure how they improve farm-level outcomes.”



Mr. Sanjeev Asthana, President, SEA(2024-26), said:

“Sarson Sankalp demonstrates how the edible-oil industry can support farming communities through a structured CSR programme with scale, accountability and measurable field outcomes. SEA is pleased to bring partners together around a model that can strengthen farmers and contribute to India’s oilseed self-reliance.”



Dr. B. V. Mehta, Executive Director, SEA, said:

“The programme brings farmer outreach, model farms, regenerative practices, field advisory and performance measurement into one implementation architecture. Its real strength will be the quality of field execution and the evidence generated for wider adoption across the mustard sector.”



Dr. Shatadru Chattopadhayay, Managing Director, Solidaridad Network Asia Limited, said:

“Regenerative agriculture creates lasting value when farmers receive practical support, locally relevant knowledge and consistent follow-up. This partnership is designed to translate improved practices into measurable results for soil health, resource efficiency, resilience and farmer wellbeing at scale.”



Dr. Suresh Motwani, General Manager, Solidaridad and Coordinator, SEA-Solidaridad Sustainable Oilseed Mission, added:

“Our priority is to make regenerative mustard meaningful at farm level—improving soil health, resilience, productivity, resource efficiency and farmers’ capacity to manage future climate and production risks.”



Sarson Sankalp aims to demonstrate that regenerative mustard farming can move beyond individual interventions to become a practical, measurable and scalable approach—strengthening soils, improving resource efficiency, building climate resilience and supporting farmers for the future.



About the Partner Organisations

AWL Agribusiness Limited (AWL) is one of India’s leading food FMCG companies and a major player in the edible oils sector, committed to building responsible and sustainable agricultural supply chains.



The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) is the apex body representing the Indian edible oil industry, working to enhance domestic oilseed production and the competitiveness of the sector.

Solidaridad Network is an international civil society organisation working at the forefront of sustainable supply chains, supporting farmers, businesses and governments to transition towards more equitable and ecological production systems.











Signing of MoUs for “SARSON SANKALP” by SEA, Solidaridad, AWL Agri Business Limited, and Bharatkhand Foundation to pioneer India’s first certified regenerative mustard supply chain.

(L.R) Dr. B.V. Mehta, Executive Director, SEA, Dr. Shatadru Chattopadhayay, Managing Director, Solidaridad Asia, Shri Angshu Mallick, Executive Deputy Chairman, AWLAgribusiness Ltd, Shri Sanjeev Asthana, President, SEA, Dr. Suresh Motwani, Ms. Namrita Bhanweria, and Mr. Himanshu Bais, Bharatkhand Foundation.

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