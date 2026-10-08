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AVPN and Erth Zayed Philanthropies Sign MoU to Strengthen UAE-Asia Philanthropic Ties
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads)
MoU announced on the sidelines of the AVPN Global Conference 2026 underscores West Asia's growing role in AVPN's regional strategy
ABU DHABI, 08 October 2026 – AVPN, Asia's largest platform for social impact, and Erth Zayed Philanthropies, which brings together a network of 14 philanthropic affiliates working around the world, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen ties between Asia and the UAE's philanthropic ecosystem. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the AVPN Global Conference 2026, an annual gathering that brings together funders, investors, corporates and policymakers from across the region to advance social investment and philanthropy in Asia.
The partnership reflects how critical West Asia has become to AVPN's regional strategy, placing the UAE high alongside the organisation's priority markets. It aims to support stronger connections between AVPN and relevant stakeholders in Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE through Erth Zayed Philanthropies, which represents the breadth of the country's philanthropic sector. In turn, the collaboration will create opportunities for Erth Zayed Philanthropies and its affiliates to engage more closely with philanthropic organisations, funders, investors and solution providers across Asia.
Erth Zayed Philanthropies, established under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, brings together a network of 14 affiliate organisations across health, education, agriculture and food, nature, economic empowerment, and culture and community engagement, collectively strengthening systems, building local capacity, catalysing partnerships, and advancing sustainable solutions that create lasting impact.
“Asia has a wealth of experience, knowledge and innovation across philanthropy and social impact,” said H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies. “Through this partnership with AVPN, we look forward to connecting our affiliates with that expertise, strengthening capabilities and creating opportunities to learn from partners and solution providers across the region. We also look forward to exploring how we can bring our collective expertise together through joint programmes that respond to shared priorities and create meaningful and lasting impact.”
“We’ve been looking to deepen our engagement in the UAE, and this partnership with Erth Zayed Philanthropies creates an important platform for stronger collaboration between the UAE and our network across Asia,” said Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO at AVPN. “It will enable us to build new
relationships and bring our network, knowledge and convening capabilities to areas of shared priority, while creating new opportunities for Erth Zayed Philanthropies and its affiliates to connect with partners, expertise and solutions from across Asia.”
The key outcomes of the MoU include:
AVPN and Erth Zayed Philanthropies will develop a joint action plan focused on capability building, knowledge exchange and strategic collaboration. This will include exploring the development of a joint impact programme based on agreed priority geographies and areas of need.
Through AVPN’s network across Asia, Erth Zayed Philanthropies and its affiliates will gain greater access to sector expertise, solution providers, AVPN partners and potential funding and investment opportunities aligned with their priorities.
The two organisations will co-develop thought leadership on philanthropy in West Asia, anchored by Erth Zayed Philanthropies as the convening platform for engagement between AVPN and the UAE's philanthropic ecosystem.
The MoU marks the beginning of a deeper working relationship between AVPN and Erth Zayed Philanthropies, with joint programming, knowledge exchange and further convenings expected to follow in the months ahead.
MoU announced on the sidelines of the AVPN Global Conference 2026 underscores West Asia's growing role in AVPN's regional strategy
ABU DHABI, 08 October 2026 – AVPN, Asia's largest platform for social impact, and Erth Zayed Philanthropies, which brings together a network of 14 philanthropic affiliates working around the world, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen ties between Asia and the UAE's philanthropic ecosystem. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the AVPN Global Conference 2026, an annual gathering that brings together funders, investors, corporates and policymakers from across the region to advance social investment and philanthropy in Asia.
The partnership reflects how critical West Asia has become to AVPN's regional strategy, placing the UAE high alongside the organisation's priority markets. It aims to support stronger connections between AVPN and relevant stakeholders in Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE through Erth Zayed Philanthropies, which represents the breadth of the country's philanthropic sector. In turn, the collaboration will create opportunities for Erth Zayed Philanthropies and its affiliates to engage more closely with philanthropic organisations, funders, investors and solution providers across Asia.
Erth Zayed Philanthropies, established under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, brings together a network of 14 affiliate organisations across health, education, agriculture and food, nature, economic empowerment, and culture and community engagement, collectively strengthening systems, building local capacity, catalysing partnerships, and advancing sustainable solutions that create lasting impact.
“Asia has a wealth of experience, knowledge and innovation across philanthropy and social impact,” said H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies. “Through this partnership with AVPN, we look forward to connecting our affiliates with that expertise, strengthening capabilities and creating opportunities to learn from partners and solution providers across the region. We also look forward to exploring how we can bring our collective expertise together through joint programmes that respond to shared priorities and create meaningful and lasting impact.”
“We’ve been looking to deepen our engagement in the UAE, and this partnership with Erth Zayed Philanthropies creates an important platform for stronger collaboration between the UAE and our network across Asia,” said Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO at AVPN. “It will enable us to build new
relationships and bring our network, knowledge and convening capabilities to areas of shared priority, while creating new opportunities for Erth Zayed Philanthropies and its affiliates to connect with partners, expertise and solutions from across Asia.”
The key outcomes of the MoU include:
AVPN and Erth Zayed Philanthropies will develop a joint action plan focused on capability building, knowledge exchange and strategic collaboration. This will include exploring the development of a joint impact programme based on agreed priority geographies and areas of need.
Through AVPN’s network across Asia, Erth Zayed Philanthropies and its affiliates will gain greater access to sector expertise, solution providers, AVPN partners and potential funding and investment opportunities aligned with their priorities.
The two organisations will co-develop thought leadership on philanthropy in West Asia, anchored by Erth Zayed Philanthropies as the convening platform for engagement between AVPN and the UAE's philanthropic ecosystem.
The MoU marks the beginning of a deeper working relationship between AVPN and Erth Zayed Philanthropies, with joint programming, knowledge exchange and further convenings expected to follow in the months ahead.
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