Sigma Completes Its APS-C F2.8 Zoom Trio With The 50-120Mm F2.8 DC OS Contemporary, A Compact Telephoto Lens Built For Stills And Video

October 08, 2026 3:00 AM EDT | Source: Sigma Corporation of America







Sigma 50-120mm F2.8 DC OS | Contemporary

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The 50-120mm fills the role of the classic 70-200mm F2.8 - the go-to lens for portraits, events and indoor sports - at a fraction of the size and weight. It adds features rarely combined in a lens this small: optical stabilization rated up to 6.5 stops, a dedicated aperture ring, a fast linear autofocus motor, a design that minimizes focus breathing for video, and a dust- and splash-resistant build with a water- and oil-repellent front element.

"Sigma's Contemporary line has always emphasized an exceedingly compact form factor and reduced weight without compromising our standard for image quality," said Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma Corporation of America. "The 50-120mm F2.8 meets that benchmark while pushing the line forward in build and handling, including an aperture ring not found on its sister lenses."

The 50-120mm is the first APS-C zoom in Sigma's Contemporary line to include an aperture ring, a control long requested by photographers and filmmakers who prefer to set exposure by hand.

A FULL-SIZE TELEPHOTO ZOOM, SHRUNK FOR APS-C

Telephoto F2.8 without the telephoto bulk

Constant-aperture telephoto zooms are typically among the heaviest lenses in a bag. At 13.8 oz/390g and 3.9in/99mm,1 the 50-120mm delivers the reach, bokeh and subject compression equivalent to a full-frame 75-180mm F2.8 in a lens that balances on a compact APS-C body and fits in a small shoulder bag.

A complete lightweight F2.8 system

Paired with the 10-18mm and 18-50mm, the 50-120mm gives APS-C shooters a three-lens F2.8 kit spanning ultra-wide to telephoto (roughly 15-180mm equivalent) for less than 2.2lb/1kg in total, light enough to carry all day on travel, documentary or wedding assignments.

Stabilization built for handheld telephoto work

Sigma's OS2 algorithm delivers 6.5 stops of correction at 50mm and 4.5 stops at 120mm,2 letting photographers use slower shutter speeds in dim venues and filmmakers capture steadier handheld footage, including on bodies without in-body stabilization.

Hands-on control

The aperture ring, a first for an APS-C zoom in the Contemporary line, gives direct tactile exposure control for stills and smooth iris adjustments for video. The barrel otherwise maintains a clean layout that is simple and intuitive.

Ready for video, not just stills

An optical design that minimizes focus breathing keeps framing steady as focus shifts between subjects, and the HLA linear motor drives the focus group for fast, quiet autofocus.

Built for the elements

A dust- and splash-resistant structure3 and a water- and oil-repellent coating on the front element let photographers keep shooting outdoors when conditions turn.

Professional features at a reasonable price

Constant F2.8, stabilization, weather resistance and an aperture ring are features normally reserved for pricier glass; the 50-120mm brings them to enthusiasts and working pros at an accessible price.

Three mounts, one lens

This lens launches simultaneously for Sony E-mount, FUJIFILM X Mount and Canon RF mount, so shooters on any of these systems get the same lens on day one.

Made in Aizu

Like every Sigma lens, it is designed, built and tested at Sigma's own factory in Aizu, Japan. This allows for strict quality control and uniform optical performance while nurturing local craftsmanship.

OPTICS AND RENDERING

Sharp and contrasty edge to edge

A carefully pared-down arrangement of glass elements keeps the lens compact while correcting optical aberrations across the frame and throughout the zoom range, for high contrast from center to corner.

True telephoto look

At the long end, the roughly 180mm-equivalent view and F2.8 aperture produce smooth, creamy bokeh and the flattering compression portrait photographers look for, isolating the subject from its surroundings.

Suited to a wide range of shooting

The focal range and fast aperture make the 50-120mm a natural fit for portraits, weddings and events, travel, indoor sports, and fast-moving, adaptive content creation.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The Sigma 50-120mm F2.8 DC OS | Contemporary will be available from Sigma-authorized dealers starting Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, for $799 USD.

SPECIFICIATIONS

Focal Range 50-120mm (approx. 75-180mm full-frame equivalent) Lens Construction 18 elements in 13 groups (1 FLD, 3 SLD, 4 aspherical) Angle of View Sony E-mount: 31.7°-13.5°

FUJIFILM X Mount: 31.7°-13.5°

Canon RF Mount: 30.0°-12.8° Aperture 11 diaphragm blades, rounded

F22 minimum aperture Min. Focus Distance 23cm (W) - 55cm (T) / 9.1 in. (W) - 21.7 in. (T) Max. Magnification Ratio 1:3 (W) - 1:4.7 (T) Focusing System High-response Linear Actuator Weather Resistance Dust- and splash-resistant structure with water and oil-repellent front coating Controls Manual aperture ring Filter Size 55mm Dimensions Sony E-mount: ⌀66.8mm x 99.0mm / ⌀2.6in. x 3.9in.

FUJIFILM X Mount: ⌀66.8mm x 99.3mm / ⌀2.6in. x 3.9in.

Canon RF Mount: ⌀69.0mm x 97.0mm / ⌀2.7in. x 3.8in. Weight Sony E-mount: 390g / 13.8oz.

FUJIFILM X Mount: 390g / 13.8oz.

Canon RF Mount: 410g / 14.5oz. Supplied Accessories Pouch

Lens Hood LH585-01

Front Cap LCF-55 IV

Rear Cap LCR III

1 Noted figures are for Sony E-mount.

2 Based on CIPA guidelines, measured at 50mm and 120mm on an APS-C mirrorless camera.

3 Designed to be dust- and splash-resistant but not waterproof. When using the lens near water, avoid heavy splashing; water inside the lens may cause a major malfunction.

Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount, which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under a license agreement with Sony Corporation. This product is developed, manufactured and sold under license from Canon Inc.

#Sigma #Sigma50120mmContemporary #SigmaContemporary #SigmaContemporaryZoom #SigmaDC #MadeInAizu

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ABOUT SIGMA CORPORATION

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine Lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, Sigma Cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount Sigma fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively, and the Sigma BF camera announced in 2025. These products, along with dozens of award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate Sigma's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings.

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Source: Sigma Corporation of America