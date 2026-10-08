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Financial services sector faces talent development challenge over two-tier workforce
(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) A report exploring key workplace issues in the global banking and financial services sector from ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) has revealed stark generational differences in working patterns that could have implications for talent development in financial services.
Over 900 finance professionals representing the banking and financial services sector worldwide took part in ACCA’s Global talent trends 2026 survey on issues ranging from career ambitions, AI concerns, sustainability, social impact, inter-generational collaboration and working patterns.
Over half of the youngest cohort of respondents, Gen Z (52%), report working full time in the office, compared with only 33% of Gen X, and 14% of Baby Boomers.
Jamie Lyon, Head of Skills, Sector and Technology at ACCA, said: ‘Time spent with older and often more experienced colleagues in the workplace is an important part of gaining useful real-world experience in the workplace for younger employees, and it’s helpful for driving more effective cross-generational collaboration at work. This mismatch also carries possible implications for future skills development and workplace culture assimilation. Financial services employers need to carefully consider how best to ensure a balanced approach to office presence to optimise workforce collaboration and learning opportunities, particularly as the data also shows that the majority of employees' preferred working pattern is hybrid working.’
Kush Ahuja, Head of Eurasia and Middle East at ACCA, said: ‘For financial services employers across the Middle East, the findings raise an important question about how we develop the next generation of talent. As organisations continue to attract younger professionals while embracing more flexible ways of working, creating opportunities for different generations to learn from one another becomes increasingly important.
‘That is about more than simply deciding how many days people spend in the office. Employers need to think deliberately about how knowledge and experience are shared, how younger professionals gain exposure to experienced colleagues, and how people at every stage of their careers continue to develop the skills they need. Getting that balance right will be critical as the region’s financial services sector continues to evolve.’
The survey also found that 55% of employees believe time spent in the office has a positive impact on promotion opportunities. The majority of respondents in the sector (61%) agree that organisations should require employees to spend a set number of days in the office.
Other key findings from the survey data include:
55% have concerns about the use of AI algorithms in hiring processes – and over half (56%) of board-level financial service leaders who took part also have doubts about the growing reliance of AI when selecting talent.
Demand is high for finance jobs that drive social impact with 59% of respondents wanting their future finance jobs to assist in the environmental and climate challenge, and 64% wanting finance roles that make a difference to social impact.
Demographic change will reshape the composition of the financial services workforce but recognition of the value that older workers bring to the sector is identified as the biggest diversity concern by respondents.
‘Cost of living’ tops the list of workplace fears as 54 % say they’re dissatisfied with their current compensation as cost-of-living challenges continue to exert wage pressures.
Fears of AI replacing jobs remain high despite confidence in the ability to develop AI-related skills staying strong among finance professionals at 81%, but 52% of respondents remain worried about the potential impact of AI on their jobs.
Mental health challenges are widespread as 57% say their mental health suffers due to work pressures
Over 900 finance professionals representing the banking and financial services sector worldwide took part in ACCA’s Global talent trends 2026 survey on issues ranging from career ambitions, AI concerns, sustainability, social impact, inter-generational collaboration and working patterns.
Over half of the youngest cohort of respondents, Gen Z (52%), report working full time in the office, compared with only 33% of Gen X, and 14% of Baby Boomers.
Jamie Lyon, Head of Skills, Sector and Technology at ACCA, said: ‘Time spent with older and often more experienced colleagues in the workplace is an important part of gaining useful real-world experience in the workplace for younger employees, and it’s helpful for driving more effective cross-generational collaboration at work. This mismatch also carries possible implications for future skills development and workplace culture assimilation. Financial services employers need to carefully consider how best to ensure a balanced approach to office presence to optimise workforce collaboration and learning opportunities, particularly as the data also shows that the majority of employees' preferred working pattern is hybrid working.’
Kush Ahuja, Head of Eurasia and Middle East at ACCA, said: ‘For financial services employers across the Middle East, the findings raise an important question about how we develop the next generation of talent. As organisations continue to attract younger professionals while embracing more flexible ways of working, creating opportunities for different generations to learn from one another becomes increasingly important.
‘That is about more than simply deciding how many days people spend in the office. Employers need to think deliberately about how knowledge and experience are shared, how younger professionals gain exposure to experienced colleagues, and how people at every stage of their careers continue to develop the skills they need. Getting that balance right will be critical as the region’s financial services sector continues to evolve.’
The survey also found that 55% of employees believe time spent in the office has a positive impact on promotion opportunities. The majority of respondents in the sector (61%) agree that organisations should require employees to spend a set number of days in the office.
Other key findings from the survey data include:
55% have concerns about the use of AI algorithms in hiring processes – and over half (56%) of board-level financial service leaders who took part also have doubts about the growing reliance of AI when selecting talent.
Demand is high for finance jobs that drive social impact with 59% of respondents wanting their future finance jobs to assist in the environmental and climate challenge, and 64% wanting finance roles that make a difference to social impact.
Demographic change will reshape the composition of the financial services workforce but recognition of the value that older workers bring to the sector is identified as the biggest diversity concern by respondents.
‘Cost of living’ tops the list of workplace fears as 54 % say they’re dissatisfied with their current compensation as cost-of-living challenges continue to exert wage pressures.
Fears of AI replacing jobs remain high despite confidence in the ability to develop AI-related skills staying strong among finance professionals at 81%, but 52% of respondents remain worried about the potential impact of AI on their jobs.
Mental health challenges are widespread as 57% say their mental health suffers due to work pressures
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