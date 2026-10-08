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A WORLD OF MICHELIN KEYS: DESTINATIONS WORTH DISCOVERING
(MENAFN- PRCO) Where a journey begins can be as memorable as where it leads. The 2026 MICHELIN Key selection brings together stays that open a window onto their destinations, from Montana’s mountains and Rwanda’s forests to Italy’s historic cities, Hong Kong’s harbour and the deserts of Saudi Arabia and Dubai. Whether the journey centres on wildlife, culture, architecture or the outdoors, each property offers travellers a distinctive way to experience its surroundings.
MIDDLE EAST
DESERT ROCK, SAUDI ARABIA – THREE MICHELIN KEYS
Hi-res images linked here
Set within the ancient granite landscape of the Hijaz Mountains at The Red Sea, Desert Rock is an ultra-luxury mountain resort where architecture, adventure and seclusion are shaped around the land itself. Awarded Three MICHELIN Keys, making it the first resort in Saudi Arabia to receive the distinction, the resort was also named the winner of the 2026 MICHELIN Architecture & Design Award. Designed by Oppenheim Architecture around the principle of building with the land rather than on it, its 64 private-pool villas and suites are carved into, suspended from and integrated around the surrounding rock formations.
Guests can explore the surrounding wadis and cliffs through hiking, climbing, abseiling, via ferrata and ziplining, before slowing the pace with spa rituals, dining shaped by the landscape or evenings beneath the stars. The resort is also one of the first in the world to achieve DarkSky Approved Lodging & Resort certification, with guided astronomy experiences introducing guests to the science, stories and traditions of the night sky.
For reservations and more information, please visit
MIDDLE EAST
DESERT ROCK, SAUDI ARABIA – THREE MICHELIN KEYS
Hi-res images linked here
Set within the ancient granite landscape of the Hijaz Mountains at The Red Sea, Desert Rock is an ultra-luxury mountain resort where architecture, adventure and seclusion are shaped around the land itself. Awarded Three MICHELIN Keys, making it the first resort in Saudi Arabia to receive the distinction, the resort was also named the winner of the 2026 MICHELIN Architecture & Design Award. Designed by Oppenheim Architecture around the principle of building with the land rather than on it, its 64 private-pool villas and suites are carved into, suspended from and integrated around the surrounding rock formations.
Guests can explore the surrounding wadis and cliffs through hiking, climbing, abseiling, via ferrata and ziplining, before slowing the pace with spa rituals, dining shaped by the landscape or evenings beneath the stars. The resort is also one of the first in the world to achieve DarkSky Approved Lodging & Resort certification, with guided astronomy experiences introducing guests to the science, stories and traditions of the night sky.
For reservations and more information, please visit
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