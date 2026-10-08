403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
A tribute to Emirati resilience: WBD and PwC Middle East bring together Emirati women leaders for an afternoon of dialogue and recognition
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Dubai, UAE, 7 October 2026: On 28 September, senior Emirati women leaders gathered at PwC Middle East’s offices in Dubai for ‘Reaffirmation’ — an afternoon of dialogue, recognition and forward-looking leadership, hosted by Women Board of Directors (WBD) in partnership with PwC Middle East. The event was supported by X Beauty and Hope Founderz.
The afternoon opened with a welcome from Poonam Chawla, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of WBD, who spoke about WBD’s ambition not only to celebrate women, but to equip them to lead. “So we built that table,” she said — setting the tone for the discussions that followed.
Samah Mohammed Al Hajeri, Director of Cooperatives and Strategic Reserve at the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, delivered the keynote, Roots & Reach. “If I could leave the next generation of Emirati women with one message, it would be this: Stay rooted in who you are. Be ambitious about where you can go. And do not measure your leadership only by what you achieve personally. Measure it by what becomes stronger around you: the people, the institutions, the systems… and the opportunities available to those who come next.”
Khaled Bin Braik, UAE Country Senior Partner at PwC Middle East, welcomed attendees on behalf of the firm and noted that conversations about the future must include the voices and perspectives of women who will help shape it. “As AI continues to reshape work, economies and societies, the key question we need to ask is not whether AI is transforming work, but who will shape that transformation. Realising AI’s full potential requires diverse perspectives and leadership, and women have a critical role to play in that future. We are very proud to be part of an event and support conversations like this.”
A panel discussion, Architects of Ambition, brought together H.E. Huda Buhumaid (Dubai Holding), H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei (Etihad Credit Insurance), H.E. Aarefa Al Falahi (banking and governance leader), and Maha Al Hosani (Dubai Airports), and was moderated by Maria Lalousis, Chief People Officer at PwC Middle East.
A fireside chat, The Sovereign Mindset, followed with Shaikha Ahmed Al Araimi (Capital Market Authority), Dr Laila Alhubaishi (Senior Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist, and Urogynaecologist), and Mariam Al Falasi (Dubai Holding Real Estate), who discussed purpose, resilience, and the priorities shaping the next generation of leadership.
An open-floor discussion invited attendees to consider three questions: what should move from conversation to action; where Emirati women can create the greatest impact over the next five years; and what should have changed if the group met again in 2027. The event was attended by delegates from DIFC Academy, HPE, National Bonds, Microsoft, Mediclinic Middle East, and many more.
The afternoon concluded with a recognition ceremony honouring women for their achievements and contributions across sectors, reflecting the themes explored throughout the event: purpose, resilience, ambition and impact.
Two announcements closed the event: Randa Bahsoun, Partner at PwC Middle East, joined the WBD Advisory Board, and Dr Laila Alhubaishi was named WBD Ambassador for Women in Healthcare.
“Women Board of Directors is honoured to have held Reaffirmation in partnership with PwC Middle East,” said Poonam Chawla. “We hope to have more such events that showcase resilience, future-first policies, and women’s empowerment — all of which sum up what the UAE and the Emirati leadership stand for.”
The afternoon was hosted by Maysoun Ramadan, a corporate leadership executive in healthcare and Founder of Hedgehog in Dubai.
The afternoon opened with a welcome from Poonam Chawla, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of WBD, who spoke about WBD’s ambition not only to celebrate women, but to equip them to lead. “So we built that table,” she said — setting the tone for the discussions that followed.
Samah Mohammed Al Hajeri, Director of Cooperatives and Strategic Reserve at the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, delivered the keynote, Roots & Reach. “If I could leave the next generation of Emirati women with one message, it would be this: Stay rooted in who you are. Be ambitious about where you can go. And do not measure your leadership only by what you achieve personally. Measure it by what becomes stronger around you: the people, the institutions, the systems… and the opportunities available to those who come next.”
Khaled Bin Braik, UAE Country Senior Partner at PwC Middle East, welcomed attendees on behalf of the firm and noted that conversations about the future must include the voices and perspectives of women who will help shape it. “As AI continues to reshape work, economies and societies, the key question we need to ask is not whether AI is transforming work, but who will shape that transformation. Realising AI’s full potential requires diverse perspectives and leadership, and women have a critical role to play in that future. We are very proud to be part of an event and support conversations like this.”
A panel discussion, Architects of Ambition, brought together H.E. Huda Buhumaid (Dubai Holding), H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei (Etihad Credit Insurance), H.E. Aarefa Al Falahi (banking and governance leader), and Maha Al Hosani (Dubai Airports), and was moderated by Maria Lalousis, Chief People Officer at PwC Middle East.
A fireside chat, The Sovereign Mindset, followed with Shaikha Ahmed Al Araimi (Capital Market Authority), Dr Laila Alhubaishi (Senior Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist, and Urogynaecologist), and Mariam Al Falasi (Dubai Holding Real Estate), who discussed purpose, resilience, and the priorities shaping the next generation of leadership.
An open-floor discussion invited attendees to consider three questions: what should move from conversation to action; where Emirati women can create the greatest impact over the next five years; and what should have changed if the group met again in 2027. The event was attended by delegates from DIFC Academy, HPE, National Bonds, Microsoft, Mediclinic Middle East, and many more.
The afternoon concluded with a recognition ceremony honouring women for their achievements and contributions across sectors, reflecting the themes explored throughout the event: purpose, resilience, ambition and impact.
Two announcements closed the event: Randa Bahsoun, Partner at PwC Middle East, joined the WBD Advisory Board, and Dr Laila Alhubaishi was named WBD Ambassador for Women in Healthcare.
“Women Board of Directors is honoured to have held Reaffirmation in partnership with PwC Middle East,” said Poonam Chawla. “We hope to have more such events that showcase resilience, future-first policies, and women’s empowerment — all of which sum up what the UAE and the Emirati leadership stand for.”
The afternoon was hosted by Maysoun Ramadan, a corporate leadership executive in healthcare and Founder of Hedgehog in Dubai.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment