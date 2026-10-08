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CABSAT 2026 and SATExpo 2026 close as Dubai reinforces its role as a global hub for media, satellite and space innovation
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, October 7, 2026:
CABSAT and SATExpo 2026 concluded at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, following three days of business, technology and knowledge exchange that brought together the global media, broadcast, content, Pro AV, satellite and space communities.
The 33rd edition of CABSAT and second edition of SATExpo, created a combined platform connecting content creators, broadcasters, technology providers, satellite operators, space companies, investors, government stakeholders and industry decision-makers. Both events saw the announcements of new partnerships and technology showcases reflecting the strong commercial momentum across the sectors.
CABSAT wraps up three days of focus on a more connected and agile industry
CABSAT 2026, in strategic partnership with Dubai Studio City, welcomed more than 18,800 visitors, 450 exhibiting companies and 700 brands from over 120 countries, with a dedicated day of knowledge sharing at the Contentverse Director’s Cut conference on Day 1.
Immersive experiences and next-generation media infrastructure dominated, reflecting the continued evolution of the media and broadcast industries towards more agile, connected and multi-platform workflows.
Nikon Middle East ran live demonstrations in collaboration with Davinci Resolve, exploring RAW filmmaking workflows and the flexibility they provide post-production, alongside demonstrations highlighting the breadth of the Nikon Z system. Digital Future Solutions on another hand took orders for 600 cameras during the event.
SATExpo final-day Summit explores sovereignty, regional cooperation and investment
The final day of the SATExpo Summit, held in partnership with the UAE Space Agency, under the theme of “Security, Sovereignty & the Business of Space,” examined how governments, investors and industry players can build resilient space capabilities while creating commercially sustainable businesses.
Panel discussion “Sovereign Skies: Can the Gulf Turn National Space Ambition Into Collective Strength?” brought together Christelle Astorg-Lepine, Space Counselor to the French Embassy in the UAE and French Space Agency Representative (CNES) in the Middle East; Massili Thaminy of Infinite Orbits; and Eng. Mohamed Al Sayed, Acting Vice President – Commercial at Es’hailSat.
Christelle stressed the importance of moving agreements towards practical collaboration, translating frameworks into concrete projects that connect regional expertise and capabilities. Mohamed underscored the need for closer cooperation between GEO and LEO operators, as well as stronger collaboration between governments and industry, to facilitate market entry and enable services across regional markets. Massili highlighted the growing importance of space security, noting that protecting strategic satellites in orbit is increasingly critical to safeguarding sovereignty and security.
Investment and commercialisation emerge as priorities for the next phase of space growth
Commercialisation was another key focus of the final day, with industry and government stakeholders examining what is required to turn space ambitions into sustainable businesses capable of attracting investment and scaling internationally.
During “Space Economic Zones: Show Me the Money – Where Space Investment Actually Delivers Returns” heard Ameera Almarzooqi, Space Policies and Legislation Specialist, UAE Space Agency, examine the conditions needed to strengthen the investment environment for space companies, support business growth and create commercially viable opportunities across the sector.
Ameera highlighted the UAE space sector’s shift towards a more commercial, private-sector-driven phase, with growing demand for space-enabled data across sectors such as logistics, energy and agriculture creating new opportunities. She stressed the need for targeted government support to help startups overcome barriers including access to affordable testing facilities. Looking ahead to 2031, Almarzooqi highlighted ambitions to double space-sector revenues and exports to other countries, while increasing the sector’s value added by 60 per cent.
New partnerships and technologies highlight growing market momentum
Activity across SATExpo demonstrated this momentum, with satellite operators, technology providers and space companies showcasing developments across satellite communications, ground infrastructure, antennas, terminals, non-terrestrial networks and next-generation connectivity.
New partnerships, technology launches and business announcements throughout the event underscored the growing commercial opportunities across the satellite and space value chain. With SPACE COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGIES SPC (SCT) and GIS HUB LLC announcing a strategic partnership to advance innovation and digital transformation in Oman’s satellite imagery and geospatial technology market. Orbit Communication Company (OCC) and StarWin unveiled a hybrid satellite, broadcast and terrestrial mobility system, while ST Engineering iDirect showcased technologies spanning 5G non-terrestrial networks, AI-driven satellite operations and multi-orbit connectivity.
The convergence of media, connectivity and space technology was a defining theme across the two events, reflecting the increasingly interconnected nature of the global technology ecosystem. From AI-enabled content creation and personalised streaming to direct-to-device connectivity and intelligent satellite operations, CABSAT 2026 and SATExpo 2026 highlighted how emerging technologies that are moving rapidly from emerging concepts towards practical, scalable applications.
CABSAT and SATExpo will return to Expo City Dubai from May 4–6, 2027.
CABSAT and SATExpo 2026 concluded at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, following three days of business, technology and knowledge exchange that brought together the global media, broadcast, content, Pro AV, satellite and space communities.
The 33rd edition of CABSAT and second edition of SATExpo, created a combined platform connecting content creators, broadcasters, technology providers, satellite operators, space companies, investors, government stakeholders and industry decision-makers. Both events saw the announcements of new partnerships and technology showcases reflecting the strong commercial momentum across the sectors.
CABSAT wraps up three days of focus on a more connected and agile industry
CABSAT 2026, in strategic partnership with Dubai Studio City, welcomed more than 18,800 visitors, 450 exhibiting companies and 700 brands from over 120 countries, with a dedicated day of knowledge sharing at the Contentverse Director’s Cut conference on Day 1.
Immersive experiences and next-generation media infrastructure dominated, reflecting the continued evolution of the media and broadcast industries towards more agile, connected and multi-platform workflows.
Nikon Middle East ran live demonstrations in collaboration with Davinci Resolve, exploring RAW filmmaking workflows and the flexibility they provide post-production, alongside demonstrations highlighting the breadth of the Nikon Z system. Digital Future Solutions on another hand took orders for 600 cameras during the event.
SATExpo final-day Summit explores sovereignty, regional cooperation and investment
The final day of the SATExpo Summit, held in partnership with the UAE Space Agency, under the theme of “Security, Sovereignty & the Business of Space,” examined how governments, investors and industry players can build resilient space capabilities while creating commercially sustainable businesses.
Panel discussion “Sovereign Skies: Can the Gulf Turn National Space Ambition Into Collective Strength?” brought together Christelle Astorg-Lepine, Space Counselor to the French Embassy in the UAE and French Space Agency Representative (CNES) in the Middle East; Massili Thaminy of Infinite Orbits; and Eng. Mohamed Al Sayed, Acting Vice President – Commercial at Es’hailSat.
Christelle stressed the importance of moving agreements towards practical collaboration, translating frameworks into concrete projects that connect regional expertise and capabilities. Mohamed underscored the need for closer cooperation between GEO and LEO operators, as well as stronger collaboration between governments and industry, to facilitate market entry and enable services across regional markets. Massili highlighted the growing importance of space security, noting that protecting strategic satellites in orbit is increasingly critical to safeguarding sovereignty and security.
Investment and commercialisation emerge as priorities for the next phase of space growth
Commercialisation was another key focus of the final day, with industry and government stakeholders examining what is required to turn space ambitions into sustainable businesses capable of attracting investment and scaling internationally.
During “Space Economic Zones: Show Me the Money – Where Space Investment Actually Delivers Returns” heard Ameera Almarzooqi, Space Policies and Legislation Specialist, UAE Space Agency, examine the conditions needed to strengthen the investment environment for space companies, support business growth and create commercially viable opportunities across the sector.
Ameera highlighted the UAE space sector’s shift towards a more commercial, private-sector-driven phase, with growing demand for space-enabled data across sectors such as logistics, energy and agriculture creating new opportunities. She stressed the need for targeted government support to help startups overcome barriers including access to affordable testing facilities. Looking ahead to 2031, Almarzooqi highlighted ambitions to double space-sector revenues and exports to other countries, while increasing the sector’s value added by 60 per cent.
New partnerships and technologies highlight growing market momentum
Activity across SATExpo demonstrated this momentum, with satellite operators, technology providers and space companies showcasing developments across satellite communications, ground infrastructure, antennas, terminals, non-terrestrial networks and next-generation connectivity.
New partnerships, technology launches and business announcements throughout the event underscored the growing commercial opportunities across the satellite and space value chain. With SPACE COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGIES SPC (SCT) and GIS HUB LLC announcing a strategic partnership to advance innovation and digital transformation in Oman’s satellite imagery and geospatial technology market. Orbit Communication Company (OCC) and StarWin unveiled a hybrid satellite, broadcast and terrestrial mobility system, while ST Engineering iDirect showcased technologies spanning 5G non-terrestrial networks, AI-driven satellite operations and multi-orbit connectivity.
The convergence of media, connectivity and space technology was a defining theme across the two events, reflecting the increasingly interconnected nature of the global technology ecosystem. From AI-enabled content creation and personalised streaming to direct-to-device connectivity and intelligent satellite operations, CABSAT 2026 and SATExpo 2026 highlighted how emerging technologies that are moving rapidly from emerging concepts towards practical, scalable applications.
CABSAT and SATExpo will return to Expo City Dubai from May 4–6, 2027.
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