Israel Сloses British Сonsulate In East Jerusalem

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Israel has decided to close the British Consulate General in East Jerusalem, stripping the mission of its diplomatic status.

However, British diplomats and their families will not be expelled from the country, The Times reports.

Around 30 consulate employees will be able to continue their diplomatic duties at the British Embassy in Tel Aviv. The closure does not affect the operation of the UK Embassy in Israel.

The Israeli decision came in response to British sanctions against Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including a ban on trade in goods produced there.

According to Reuters, British diplomats have already removed signs and plaques from the consulate building in East Jerusalem. In particular, the plaque reading "British Consulate General" was taken down, while the British flag remains flying over the building.

On September 8, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced in the House of Commons that Britain would ban imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

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