Georgia To Import Azerbaijani Electricity Directly, Eliminating Intermediaries

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Georgia will begin importing electricity from Azerbaijan without intermediary companies, a move expected to save the Georgian state several million annually, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has announced.

According to the prime minister, the decision is part of broader efforts to streamline electricity imports and cut unnecessary costs tied to third-party arrangements.

Previously, Tbilisi Investment Group acted as an intermediary in electricity imports from Azerbaijan.

"It is very important that electricity imports from Azerbaijan will be carried out without intermediaries. Thus, going forward, electricity will not be imported from any country through intermediaries. By eliminating intermediaries in the case of Azerbaijan, the state will save several million annually, which is highly significant," Kobakhidze stated.

The prime minister indicated that the new approach would extend beyond electricity trade with Azerbaijan, with Georgia seeking to eliminate intermediary companies from electricity imports originating in other countries as well.

The change is expected to allow Georgia to manage electricity purchases more directly, potentially reducing procurement costs and improving the efficiency of cross-border energy transactions.

Azerbaijan remains an important supplier of electricity to Georgia, with bilateral energy trade forming part of the two countries' wider economic and infrastructure cooperation.

According to data from Georgia's National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission, the country imported 164 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from Azerbaijan during January–August 2026.

For comparison, electricity imports from Azerbaijan reached 417 million kWh in 2025, more than double the 186 million kWh recorded in 2024.

The figures indicate that electricity imports from Azerbaijan increased substantially in 2025, although the first eight months of 2026 cannot be directly compared with full-year figures.

The latest decision could also strengthen direct commercial cooperation between Georgian and Azerbaijani electricity market participants by reducing reliance on intermediary arrangements.

However, the Georgian government has not yet disclosed the precise annual savings expected from the new system, the contractual arrangements that will replace the previous intermediary structure or the date on which direct imports will formally begin.