Azerbaijan, Spain Discuss Trade, Investment And Strategic Economic Cooperation

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Azerbaijan and Spain have exchanged views on promoting trade and investment, as well as cooperation within the framework of the Strategic Economic Dialogue.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussions took place during a visit to the Kingdom of Spain by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov on October 6–7.

During the visit, the fifth round of political consultations between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation was held in Madrid.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, while Spain was represented by Diego Belío, Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs.

The consultations covered the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for further cooperation in political and economic affairs, energy, including green energy, culture, education, tourism, transport and logistics, and other areas.

The sides exchanged views on opportunities to promote trade and investment and expand cooperation under the Strategic Economic Dialogue.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of continuing mutual support within international organizations. The parties additionally explored opportunities for exchanging expertise and developing practical cooperation in humanitarian demining.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Pilar Sánchez-Bella Solís, director of the Foreign Affairs Department at the Office of the President of the Government of Spain.

Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov also held a meeting with Javier Maroto, Vice-President of the Spanish Senate. The sides emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and the role of interparliamentary relations in strengthening bilateral ties.

In addition, Mammadov delivered a presentation titled “Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy” to faculty members and students at the Spanish Diplomatic School.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister also gave interviews to leading Spanish media outlets, discussing the current state of bilateral relations and opportunities for future cooperation between the two countries.