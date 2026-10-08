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8Th Consultative Meeting Of Heads Of State Of Azerbaijan And Central Asia Commences In Turkmenbashi
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more
The 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Central Asia has begun in the city of Turkmenbashi.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.
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