President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan Relations Have Been Developing Dynamically In Recent Years

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations have been developing dynamically in recent years,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Central Asia in Turkmenbashi.

Emphasizing that five high-level visits have already taken place since last year, the head of state noted:“This reflects the intensity of our political dialogue and the mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties.”

President Ilham Aliyev particularly highlighted the construction of a mosque in the city of Fuzuli, which was initiated by Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

“Last year, we jointly participated in laying its foundation. This gift from brotherly Turkmenistan to our country is yet another testament to the friendship and spiritual closeness of our peoples,” President Ilham Aliyev added.