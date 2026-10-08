Defense Minister: Black Sea War Is One Of Turkey's Security Policy Priorities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler during the opening ceremony of the 2026–2027 academic year at the National Defense University, according to Ukrinform, citing the publication En Son Dakika.

“The ongoing war in the Black Sea, security risks, the new balances taking shape in the Caucasus, developments in the Middle East, as well as our rights and interests in Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean are priority issues for our security policy,” the minister said.

According to him, Turkey is pursuing a balanced approach aimed at maintaining stability.

“In the Black Sea, we are closely monitoring the war's impact on regional security and continuing our responsible and balanced approach aimed at maintaining stability,” said Yasar Güler.

Erdogan, Putin discuss navigation safety in Black Sea

Regarding the Caucasus region, Güler emphasized that Turkey supports the establishment of lasting peace, the strengthening of regional stability, and the development of opportunities for cooperation.

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Vladimir Putin about the security of shipping in the Black S a.

Photo: AA