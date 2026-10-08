Defense Forces And Russian Troops Engage In 224 Clashes On Front Line Over Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information is contained in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8.

The enemy launched one missile strike and 74 airstrikes, using 223 guided bombs.

In addition, Russian invaders deployed 8,997 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,499 shelling attacks, 39 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Neskuchne, Pysarivka, Pavlivka, Korchakivka, Velyka Rybytsia, Potapivka, Korenok, and Sopych in Sumy region came under Russian attack.

The Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck two UAV command posts, one area where enemy personnel were concentrated, and three Russian artillery systems.

One enemy assault was recorded in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. The Russian Federation's army launched two strikes with seven guided bombs and carried out 161 shelling attacks.

In the Southern Slobozhanschyna direction, Ukrainian units repelled 12 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near Hrafske, Synelnykove, and Volokhivka, as well as toward Ternova, Mykolaivka, and Radkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched two assaults in the areas of Kivsharivka and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched four attacks in the areas of Novoselivka, Stavky, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian troops carried out one attack toward Piskunivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 24 enemy attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive operations in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Vilne, and toward Kurtivka, Pavlivka, and Mykolaipillia. Two more clashes are ongoing.

The enemy carried out 16 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, attempting to advance in the areas of Bilytske, Svitly, Krasnopodillia, Myrne, Molodetske, and toward Novyi Donbas, Dobropillia, and Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled one Russian attack toward Ternove.

In the Huliaypole sector, the enemy attacked 14 times, attempting to advance in the areas of Zlagoda, Ternuvate, Dolynka, and Hirke.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops made one attempt to attack in the direction of Mahdalynivka.

Defense Forces strike Seshcha airfield in Russia'sregion

In the Kramatorsk and Dnipro River sectors, the Russians did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the Russian Federation forming offensive groups were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troop since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine-from February 24, 2022, to October 8, 2026-amount to approximately 1,547,780 personnel.

Photo: AFU General Staff