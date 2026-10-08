Olympia Renters Book Move Out Cleaning Early As Fall Lease Turnovers Pick Up

MENAFN - GetNews)"Cleaning supplies on a hardwood floor: blue bucket, mop, spray bottles and a vacuum"Scrubby Corp sees more Olympia tenants and landlords book move out cleaning ahead of fall inspections as wet weather tracks mud and moisture indoors.

OLYMPIA, WA - October 8, 2026 - Fall lease turnovers are pushing more Olympia tenants and property owners to schedule move out work before inspection day. Scrubby Corp, a provider of Cleaning Services Olympia WA, sees end-of-lease cleaning requests build as the rainy season settles in. Wet weather brings mud and moisture indoors just as units change hands, which makes a clean handover harder without planning.

Fall is a common time for leases to change hands. Landlords and property managers then have a short window between one tenant leaving and the next one arriving. Cleaning that falls short of the lease standard can lead to security deposit deductions or a delayed re-rental, so both sides have reason to get it right the first time.

Move Out Cleaning Olympia WA focuses on the areas inspectors look at most closely: kitchen appliances inside and out, cabinet interiors, bathroom fixtures, baseboards, window tracks and floors. For tenants, the goal is a unit that matches the condition described in the lease so the deposit comes back in full. For owners, it's a unit ready for showings and the next move-in without a second round of touch-ups.

Weather adds to the workload this time of year. Rain tracked in during packing and moving leaves dirt along entry floors and in carpets, and damp conditions can leave bathrooms and window sills with mildew spots that a quick wipe won't remove.

Outside, the same rainy season brings moss and algae onto walkways, decks and siding. Owners getting a property ready for a new tenant often pair interior cleaning with pressure washing, so the outside of the home makes the same first impression as the inside.

Why This Service Is in Demand

Tenants and owners tend to ask the same questions when a lease ends.

When should a move out clean be booked? As early as the move date is known. Late in the month, when many leases expire at once, open dates fill quickly.

Should the clean happen before or after furniture comes out? After. An empty unit lets the crew reach floors, walls and corners that furniture usually hides.

Does a standard move out clean include carpet shampooing? Not always. Tenants should check whether the lease calls for professional carpet cleaning, since landlords often treat it as a separate item.

Local Expertise Matters

Olympia's long wet season shapes how cleaning work gets planned. Homes and apartments here deal with moisture for much of the year, so bathrooms, window frames and entry areas need more attention than they would in a drier climate. Crews who know local conditions set aside time for the spots where grime and mildew build up.

How a Move Out Clean Comes Together

A move out job starts with the basics: the size of the unit, its condition and the inspection date. Kitchens and bathrooms come first, then floors, baseboards and windows. Exterior work such as pressure washing is handled once the interior is finished. The client can then walk the unit before handing over the keys.

Why Customers Choose Scrubby Corp

Scrubby Corp handles house cleaning, move out cleaning and pressure washing, so a property owner can cover interior and exterior turnover work with one company. The company is available seven days a week from 7 am to 10 pm, which helps when a move date lands on a weekend or an inspection gets scheduled on short notice.

Planning Ahead for the Wet Months

Rain often runs from fall well into spring, so anyone expecting a lease change in the coming months can avoid last-minute scheduling by booking early. Pressure washing works best in a dry stretch, so owners planning exterior work often book around a break in the rain.

Where Scrubby Corp Works

Scrubby Corp serves homes and rental properties across Olympia, along with nearby Lacey, Tumwater and DuPont.

About Scrubby Corp

Scrubby Corp is a cleaning company in Olympia, WA, offering house cleaning, move out cleaning and pressure washing for homes and rental properties. The company serves Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater and DuPont, and works seven days a week from 7 am to 10 pm: 9838 Mullen Rd SE, Olympia, WA 98513Website:: (360) 763-0604