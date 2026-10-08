Treasure, A Gospel Vinyl Album By Olusola David Ayibiowu

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2026 9:05 am - In summary, This vinyl album is officially live on SoundCloud via elasticStage!. And the record label has made the CD Album Audio Compact Disk plus Vinyl Album available. Order your own copies now. As everyone's can get it in stores worldwide

Another gospel album release in the same month in August 2026 making two vinyl album.

The first released was Dominion while the second was title: Treasure

The lyrics was written in July 27, 2026.

The story behind the vinyl release was another breakthrough in August 13, 2026 as the original release date after many trials, on SoundCloud through elasticStage that helped independent artist to release the vinyl on-demand at no up-front cost.

The album is a Christian praise and worship song's encouraging believers to value eternal rewards over earthly wealth.

Through heartfelt, it emphasizes faith, love, service, holiness, and devotion to God while reminding listeners that true treasure is found in heaven.

While the tracks lists crown encourage us to remain steadfast through trials, embrace their calling in Christ, and persevere for the eternal Crown of Life promised by God through faithful endurance.

And fulfillment song is a joyful Christian worship song proclaiming that God faithfully fulfills His promises and purposes. Through praise, hope, and trust in Jesus, as believers are to embrace spiritual fulfillment and celebrate God's ongoing work in their lives.

One of the track song also proclaimed God's righteousness through faith and redemption in Christ Jesus. It emphasizes salvation, freedom from sin, God's transforming power, and believers' identity in Christ with a reverent, praise-filled message.

The side b song declaring that sorrow is temporary and God's joy brings renewed strength. Through passionate praise, multilingual expressions in English, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, languages. And heartfelt worship, for believers to rejoice in God's presence and embrace a season of hope.

The last song was inspired by Joseph's Coat of Many Colors, celebrating God's favour, protection, grace, and restoration. It encourages listeners to trust God's plan, overcome trials, and embrace hope through faith in the Heavenly Father.

Side A.

1. Treasure

2. Crown

3. FulfilIment

4. Righteousness of God

Side B.

1. Joy Come In The Morning

2. Coat of Many Colors

Lyrics

[Verse 1]

We need to

Set our heart pursuing

“Treasures in heaven,”

As we often say

Where your treasure is,

That's where your heart gonna be

Your heart gonna be also

[Pre Chorus]

Treasure

“Treasures in heaven,”

“Treasures in heaven,”

Oh treasure

Heavenly treasures

Is worthy to be gain

[Chorus]

As l lay treasure in heaven

Not focusing Only on

Accumulating treasures on earth

For what profits it is

When a man lose is soul

And gain the whole earth

Which is

Vanity upon vanity

All is vanity, vanity oh! oh o

Treasure

Treasure

Treasure

Oh treasures!

We lay treasure in heaven

l lay treasure in heaven

Heavenly treasures

Is my gain

Is your gain

Is our gain

Heavenly gain

Our heavenly treasures!

Treasure

[Verse 2]

There's more to laying up

“treasures in heaven” that's

Living for

God's glory

And the good of others

Faithfully enduring

Loving one another

Serving the Lord and his people

Jesus knows that what

We value is reflecting

In how we live now!

[Pre Chorus]

Treasure

“Treasures in heaven,”

“Treasures in heaven,”

Oh treasure

Heavenly treasures

Is worthy to be gain

[Chorus]

As l lay treasure in heaven

Not focusing Only on

Accumulating treasures on earth

For what profits it is

When a man lose is soul

And gain the whole earth

Which is

Vanity upon vanity

All is vanity, vanity oh! oh o

Treasure

Treasure

Treasure

Oh treasures!

We lay treasure in heaven

l lay treasure in heaven

Heavenly treasures

Is my gain

Is your gain

Is our gain

Heavenly gain

Our heavenly treasures!

Treasure

[Bridge]

You are eternally rewarded as

You give to the poor and needy

You forgive someone

You share the gospel

The good news of our LORD!

Jesus' Christ

Heavenly focus

We shall make heaven,

Live a Holy Life!

With Love and Charity

You endure insults

And persecutions

Pray to God in secret to show you

How to lay treasures in heaven

And you shall be bless with heavenly treasures-treasures oh-oh

[Pre Chorus]

Treasure

“Treasures in heaven,”

“Treasures in heaven,”

Oh treasure

Heavenly treasures

Is worthy to be gain

[Chorus]

As l lay treasure in heaven

Not focusing Only on

Accumulating treasures on earth

For what profits it is

When a man lose is soul

And gain the whole earth

Which is

Vanity upon vanity

All is vanity, vanity oh! oh o

Treasure

Treasure

Treasure

Oh treasures!

We lay treasure in heaven

l lay treasure in heaven

Heavenly treasures

Is my gain

Is your gain

Is our gain

Heavenly gain

Our heavenly treasures!

Treasure