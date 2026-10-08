Treasure, A Gospel Vinyl Album By Olusola David Ayibiowu
Another gospel album release in the same month in August 2026 making two vinyl album.
The first released was Dominion while the second was title: Treasure
The lyrics was written in July 27, 2026.
The story behind the vinyl release was another breakthrough in August 13, 2026 as the original release date after many trials, on SoundCloud through elasticStage that helped independent artist to release the vinyl on-demand at no up-front cost.
The album is a Christian praise and worship song's encouraging believers to value eternal rewards over earthly wealth.
Through heartfelt, it emphasizes faith, love, service, holiness, and devotion to God while reminding listeners that true treasure is found in heaven.
While the tracks lists crown encourage us to remain steadfast through trials, embrace their calling in Christ, and persevere for the eternal Crown of Life promised by God through faithful endurance.
And fulfillment song is a joyful Christian worship song proclaiming that God faithfully fulfills His promises and purposes. Through praise, hope, and trust in Jesus, as believers are to embrace spiritual fulfillment and celebrate God's ongoing work in their lives.
One of the track song also proclaimed God's righteousness through faith and redemption in Christ Jesus. It emphasizes salvation, freedom from sin, God's transforming power, and believers' identity in Christ with a reverent, praise-filled message.
The side b song declaring that sorrow is temporary and God's joy brings renewed strength. Through passionate praise, multilingual expressions in English, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, languages. And heartfelt worship, for believers to rejoice in God's presence and embrace a season of hope.
The last song was inspired by Joseph's Coat of Many Colors, celebrating God's favour, protection, grace, and restoration. It encourages listeners to trust God's plan, overcome trials, and embrace hope through faith in the Heavenly Father.
Side A.
1. Treasure
2. Crown
3. FulfilIment
4. Righteousness of God
Side B.
1. Joy Come In The Morning
2. Coat of Many Colors
Lyrics
[Verse 1]
We need to
Set our heart pursuing
“Treasures in heaven,”
As we often say
Where your treasure is,
That's where your heart gonna be
Your heart gonna be also
[Pre Chorus]
Treasure
“Treasures in heaven,”
“Treasures in heaven,”
Oh treasure
Heavenly treasures
Is worthy to be gain
[Chorus]
As l lay treasure in heaven
Not focusing Only on
Accumulating treasures on earth
For what profits it is
When a man lose is soul
And gain the whole earth
Which is
Vanity upon vanity
All is vanity, vanity oh! oh o
Treasure
Treasure
Treasure
Oh treasures!
We lay treasure in heaven
l lay treasure in heaven
Heavenly treasures
Is my gain
Is your gain
Is our gain
Heavenly gain
Our heavenly treasures!
Treasure
[Verse 2]
There's more to laying up
“treasures in heaven” that's
Living for
God's glory
And the good of others
Faithfully enduring
Loving one another
Serving the Lord and his people
Jesus knows that what
We value is reflecting
In how we live now!
[Pre Chorus]
Treasure
“Treasures in heaven,”
“Treasures in heaven,”
Oh treasure
Heavenly treasures
Is worthy to be gain
[Chorus]
As l lay treasure in heaven
Not focusing Only on
Accumulating treasures on earth
For what profits it is
When a man lose is soul
And gain the whole earth
Which is
Vanity upon vanity
All is vanity, vanity oh! oh o
Treasure
Treasure
Treasure
Oh treasures!
We lay treasure in heaven
l lay treasure in heaven
Heavenly treasures
Is my gain
Is your gain
Is our gain
Heavenly gain
Our heavenly treasures!
Treasure
[Bridge]
You are eternally rewarded as
You give to the poor and needy
You forgive someone
You share the gospel
The good news of our LORD!
Jesus' Christ
Heavenly focus
We shall make heaven,
Live a Holy Life!
With Love and Charity
You endure insults
And persecutions
Pray to God in secret to show you
How to lay treasures in heaven
And you shall be bless with heavenly treasures-treasures oh-oh
[Pre Chorus]
Treasure
“Treasures in heaven,”
“Treasures in heaven,”
Oh treasure
Heavenly treasures
Is worthy to be gain
[Chorus]
As l lay treasure in heaven
Not focusing Only on
Accumulating treasures on earth
For what profits it is
When a man lose is soul
And gain the whole earth
Which is
Vanity upon vanity
All is vanity, vanity oh! oh o
Treasure
Treasure
Treasure
Oh treasures!
We lay treasure in heaven
l lay treasure in heaven
Heavenly treasures
Is my gain
Is your gain
Is our gain
Heavenly gain
Our heavenly treasures!
Treasure
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