Galaxyonknowledge Launches Free AI & Robotics Deployment Masterclass To Empower Industry Leaders

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2026 9:10 am - Join GalaxyonKnowledge's free masterclass, "Humanoid Robots at Work," and equip yourself with essential strategies to lead in the robotic revolution!

GalaxyonKnowledge is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive AI & Robotics Deployment Masterclass, available at no cost to qualified professionals seeking to advance their expertise in automation and intelligent technology implementation.

This innovative educational initiative is designed to equip leaders and decision-makers across multiple industries with the knowledge and practical insights needed to successfully deploy AI and robotics solutions in their organizations. By removing financial barriers to learning, GalaxyonKnowledge empowers professionals to stay competitive in an increasingly automated business landscape.

"We believe that access to cutting-edge knowledge shouldn't come with a hefty price tag," says Yogesh, CEO at GalaxyonKnowledge. "Our masterclass democratizes AI and robotics education, enabling professionals at all levels to build the skills they need for digital transformation success."

The masterclass is specifically designed for a diverse range of industry professionals, including:

. Operations and Manufacturing Leaders seeking to optimize production through intelligent automation

. Supply-Chain Managers looking to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs

. Business and Technology Leaders developing enterprise-wide automation strategies

. Robotics and Automation Professionals expanding their deployment capabilities

. Digital Transformation Professionals implementing next-generation technologies

. Innovation Managers exploring AI and robotics applications for competitive advantage

. Enterprise Technology Decision-Makers evaluating solutions for organizational investment

. Strategy Teams developing long-term automation roadmaps

Participants will gain practical, actionable knowledge applicable to real-world challenges, positioning their organizations for growth and operational excellence. Whether professionals are just beginning their AI and robotics journey or looking to deepen their existing expertise, this masterclass offers valuable insights to drive measurable business impact.

By making this masterclass free and accessible, GalaxyonKnowledge removes barriers to professional development while fostering industry-wide progress in artificial intelligence and robotics deployment. The company believes that educated professionals create smarter organizations, and smarter organizations drive innovation across all sectors.

About GalaxyonKnowledge:

GalaxyonKnowledge is committed to advancing professional education in artificial intelligence and robotics deployment. Through accessible, high-quality learning experiences, GalaxyonKnowledge equips industry leaders with the expertise needed to successfully navigate digital transformation and harness the power of intelligent automation.

For more information about the AI & Robotics Deployment Masterclass and go to: visit