American Momentum Bank Launches Energy Finance Division

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2026 9:20 am - New division expands bank's strategic focus on Texas energy sector

American Momentum Bank has launched a formal Energy Finance Division, expanding its strategic commitment to serving companies across Texas' energy sector and building on the bank's existing experience financing energy-related businesses.

The division will focus on developing relationships with energy companies through lending, deposits, treasury management and other financial services. American Momentum Bank has long served customers in the sector, particularly upstream oil and gas companies and energy service businesses, and will use the new division to pursue additional opportunities across Texas.

“Energy continues to be vitally important to the Texas economy, to the communities we serve and to many of our customers,” said American Momentum Bank President Bo Scott.“We already have meaningful experience working with companies in this industry, and formalizing the Energy Finance Division gives us an opportunity to build on that foundation while bringing a more focused approach to serving energy businesses across the state.”

The division's primary focus will begin with upstream oil and gas companies, with additional emphasis on midstream companies, oilfield and energy service businesses, power generation companies and businesses involved in renewable energy and energy transition activities. Financing capabilities will include reserve-based lending, borrowing-base facilities, term loans, equipment financing, midstream project financing and working capital lines.

American Momentum Bank is based in College Station and has banking locations in West Texas. The bank will pursue opportunities across the state, including the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Gulf Coast energy markets. It will continue working closely with its commercial lenders in Midland and Odessa, while increasing business development efforts in Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth.

The division will be led by Jim Dixon, who has transitioned from American Momentum Bank's executive vice president and chief risk officer to executive vice president and managing director of energy finance.

“Energy companies are looking for banking partners that understand their industry, have the financial capacity to support their needs and can make informed decisions efficiently,” Dixon said.“Our goal is to combine deep banking and credit experience with responsive service and streamlined decision-making so we can be a strong long-term partner to our clients.”

As a privately owned bank, American Momentum Bank has the capital and flexibility to support larger credit needs than many smaller community banks, while maintaining an efficient decision-making process. The bank expects to build the Energy Finance platform as opportunities develop.

Dixon has been with American Momentum Bank since 2018 and has more than 16 years of experience in commercial banking and financial services. His background includes commercial lending, relationship management, credit administration and work with energy-sector clients. In his previous role at American Momentum, he oversaw areas including credit administration, compliance and internal audit, and worked closely with the bank's board, regulatory agencies and external auditors.

“Serving in a risk leadership role required me to understand nearly every aspect of how the bank operates, from credit and underwriting to servicing, internal controls and regulatory expectations,” Dixon said.“That experience has made me a stronger banker and gives me a broader perspective when I sit down with a customer. I understand how to ask better questions, identify opportunities and connect clients with the resources of the bank.”

Dixon earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in international business from Sam Houston State University.

About American Momentum Bank

American Momentum Bank, a Texas-chartered banking association with total assets of $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2026, provides comprehensive products and services for businesses and individuals. American Momentum Bank has 18 full-service banking centers in Texas and eight full-service banking centers in Florida. American Momentum Bank's strong capitalization, superior asset quality and experienced management teams position it as one of the premier banks in each state. Visit to learn more.