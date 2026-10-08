MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2026 9:29 am - A new OMODA dealership OMODA AVTODOM Vernadsky is opening in Moscow

The AVTODOM Group has announced the opening of the new OMODA AVTODOM Vernadsky dealership. Spanning over 1100 square meters the facility is located at 97 Vernadsky Prospekt, Building 2.

To ensure visitor comfort the dealership features a spacious 331.7-square-meter showroom, an 845.9-square-meter service area equipped with five lifts, a financial services department, a lounge area, a children's play area, a café and parking. Additionally, clients of OMODA AVTODOM Vernadsky have access to maintenance and repair services (including bodywork and mechanical repairs), trade-in options and the purchase of genuine spare parts. Test drives for the OMODA C5 and OMODA C7 are also available.

The OMODA C7 crossover is the brand's flagship model. It is equipped with a 150hp, 1.6-liter turbocharged engine and a seven-speed robotic transmission. An extensive suite of electronic driver-assistance systems ensures the safety of both the driver and passengers. OMODA's sales in Russia are showing positive momentum; customers purchased approximately 1500 units of the C5 and C7 models in August 2026. This performance helped the brand secure a spot among the top ten leaders in vehicle sales volume. The total number of OMODA C5 crossovers sold in Russia across all generations is approaching the 100000 unit mark.

"The opening of OMODA AVTODOM Vernadsky marks a significant step in expanding the brand's presence in Moscow. It will make OMODA vehicles even more accessible. We are confident that the dealership's modern infrastructure and convenient location will contribute to the brand's growing popularity among Russian car owners", - commented Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West Division.

AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. It is one of the largest automotive holdings in Russia today. The company specializes in the sales and service of premium and luxury vehicles. The group's portfolio includes renowned global brands: Audi, AURUS, Bentley, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Changan, Ducati, ESTEO, EXEED, GAC, Harley-Davidson, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nordcross, OMODA, Porsche, SERES, Solaris, Voge Loncine, Volvo, Zeekr, DongFeng, Forland, Foton, Fuso, Hino, HOWO and Sitrak. AVTODOM is constantly expanding. The company opens new dealerships and upgrades the infrastructure of existing ones, develops used car sales, and offers a full range of financial services. It partners with reliable leasing companies and trusted banking partners.

54 dealership contracts with automakers officially represented on the Russian market were in effect at AVTODOM Group and AutoSpetsCenter Group on of March 1, 2026. Additionally, the companies have 21 active service contracts for vehicle maintenance.