EMS Veteran Launches New Medical Transport Company In Boston

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2026 9:52 am - TJ Fallon Transport secured $1.893 million in SBA loans through American Momentum Bank to launch non-emergency medical transport company

BOSTON, Mass. (Oct. 6, 2026) - Tim Fallon, the previous owner of one of the largest Emergency Medical Service (EMS) companies in Massachusetts, has launched TJ Fallon Transport. The company will provide non-emergency medical transport to residents of the Greater Boston area and the South Shore of Massachusetts.

TJ Fallon Transport secured $1.893 million in loans from American Momentum Bank's Small Business Administration (SBA) lending division to fund the startup. The loan allowed Fallon to purchase seven ambulances and equipment and provide working capital to support the business.

“Tim has a vast amount of experience in the EMS industry, and we're thrilled to support him and his family with funding for this venture,” said Michael J. Burke, vice president, SBA business development officer III, at American Momentum Bank.“They are passionate about what they do, and I'm confident that they'll build a successful business that meets a need in the area.”

Tim Fallon began his career in the EMS industry at the age of 17. After attending college, he joined the family business – a private ambulance firm started by his grandfather, James R. Fallon Sr., in 1923. He took ownership of the company in 2006 and grew it to be one of the largest family-operated EMS providers in the Northeast. He sold to a private equity firm in 2018 and retired.

“I retired at age 55, which was too young,” said Tim Fallon.“So, after talking things over with my wife, we decided that we would reopen the company. Selfishly, I really missed all the people I worked with. Less selfishly, I wanted to build something with my children, so that they could provide for their families the way that I was able to provide for them.”

Despite their extensive experience, the Fallon's struggled to secure funding for the startup due to circumstances that were beyond their control.

“I was in this business for 40 years and everyone was calling this a restart, but to a bank it's a startup,” said Tim Fallon.“A lot of banks just didn't have the stomach for a startup. I was probably on my third or fourth bank getting rejected when I met Beth Chea, who really believed in what we were doing. Her bank couldn't underwrite us, but she introduced me to Michael at American Momentum Bank, and she went to bat for us.”

Michael met with Tim and, after reviewing his business plan, put together a term sheet for a loan.

“It's just the craziest thing that I closed this loan because one person convinced some other people that this was a good risk for a bank to take,” said Tim Fallon.“If it weren't for her, I don't know what I'd be doing.”

As Tim Fallon looks ahead to building TJ Fallon Transport, he said the company's mission extends beyond providing reliable transportation. It is also about creating a close-knit culture that supports employees.

“When I started in this business, I knew everyone's name, and their wives and their kids,” said Tim Fallon.“We want to create that same kind of environment, where everybody has each other's back. We work hard, we support one another, and we create a welcoming, honest environment. If we do that, I think people will want to work for us.”

Tim Fallon hopes to grow the businesses in a sustainable way, aiming to double in size as soon as possible. When that time comes, they'll be calling on American Momentum Bank to help with funding.

“I am not interested in going back to people who see we have success and then they want to lend me money,” said Tim Fallon.“American Momentum Bank is my bank now; they're my partner.”

TJ Fallon Transport is headquartered in Milton, Mass.

About American Momentum Bank

American Momentum Bank, a Texas-chartered banking association with total assets of $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2026, provides comprehensive products and services for businesses and individuals. American Momentum Bank has 18 full-service banking centers in Texas and eight full-service banking centers in Florida. American Momentum Bank's strong capitalization, superior asset quality and experienced management teams position it as one of the premier banks in each state. Visit to learn more.