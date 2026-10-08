Colliers Promotes Lee Morris To Vice Chair, Industrial Services

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2026 10:01 am - Industry veteran brings decades of experience to expanded industrial leadership role

Colliers has announced the promotion of Lee Morris, SIOR, LEED AP, to vice chair, industrial services in Central Florida, recognizing his over 10 years with the organization and nearly 40 years in the real estate industry. Lee will continue to draw on his extensive industry experience and collaborative leadership approach to help clients achieve their goals through specialized guidance and coordinated solutions for their industrial and logistics requirements.

“Lee's depth of experience, market knowledge and commitment to his clients have made him an invaluable part of our Central Florida team,” said Alex Evans, senior managing director and West/Central Florida market leader for Colliers.“His ability to navigate complex assignments, develop strategic solutions and bring people together is a tremendous asset to our clients and our team. This promotion reflects the leadership and expertise Lee has demonstrated throughout his career, and we're excited to recognize him in this new role.”

Morris joined Colliers in 2015 as executive vice president of industrial services. He has nearly 50 years of real estate experience, including more than 40 years in commercial brokerage. During that time, he has completed more than $5.5 billion in projects and transactions, representing approximately 62 million square feet of tenant and landlord representation involving the lease and sale of industrial properties across Florida.

“After more than a decade with Colliers, I'm honored to step into the role of vice chair,” said Morris.“Although my title is changing, my commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients by crafting creative solutions to difficult scenarios remains the same."

Morris has been named multiple times as Best Commercial Real Estate Broker by the Orlando Business Journal, Top Industrial Producer and Deal of the Year honoree by the Commercial Real Estate Society, Top Industrial Brokerage Team by NAIOP, and he has earned multiple top-producer distinctions from Colliers. He is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional (LEED AP), and has earned his Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), and Certified Commerrcial Investment Member (CCIM) certifications.

Morris is a member of Colliers' Logistics & Transportation Group, a network of leading industrial real estate professionals across North America

In addition to his extensive brokerage experience, Morris has owned and operated investment and construction companies, giving him firsthand insight into development, construction and the ownership of commercial real estate.