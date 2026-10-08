Is Full Arch Dental Implants Right For Me?

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2026 10:12 am - Considering full arch implants in London? Learn who may benefit, how treatment works, risks, alternatives and what your dentist will assess.

If you have lost several teeth, have badly damaged teeth, or struggle with loose dentures, you may have started looking into Full Arch Implants In London.

But full arch treatment is not automatically the right choice simply because you have missing or failing teeth. A dentist needs to look at the condition of your remaining teeth, gums, jawbone, general health, bite and ability to maintain the implants before recommending treatment.



The aim should not simply be to replace every tooth. It should be to find the safest and most appropriate way to restore your ability to eat, speak and smile.

What are full arch dental implants?

Full arch treatment replaces most or all of the teeth in one arch with a fixed or removable implant-supported restoration.

Rather than placing one implant for every missing tooth, a number of strategically positioned implants can support a full-arch bridge. The exact number and design depend on your anatomy and treatment plan.

Dental implants are placed into the jawbone and can support crowns, bridges or dentures. They are generally considered a private treatment in the UK, with NHS availability being very limited.

You may also hear terms such as All On 4 Implants In London. This describes a particular full-arch approach using four implants to support a fixed restoration in suitable cases. It is not appropriate for everyone, and the number of implants should be determined by clinical assessment rather than by a marketing label.

Who might benefit from full arch implants?

Full arch implants may be considered if you have:

Several missing teeth or an entire arch of missing teeth

Teeth that are extensively damaged or have a poor long-term prognosis

Dentures that are loose or difficult to tolerate

Difficulty chewing because of extensive tooth loss

A desire for a fixed alternative to conventional removable dentures



However, having these problems does not automatically mean implants are suitable.

Your dentist should first establish whether any remaining natural teeth can be predictably treated and retained. Removing healthy or maintainable teeth purely to provide an implant-supported restoration would not normally be the starting point.

What will a dentist check before recommending treatment?

A proper assessment is much more than looking at your smile.

Your dentist may assess:

Your remaining teeth: Decay, cracks, infection, mobility and the long-term prognosis of individual teeth all matter.

Your gums: Active gum disease needs to be controlled because healthy tissues are important for implant treatment and long-term maintenance.

Your jawbone: The quantity and shape of available bone influence where implants can safely be positioned. A CBCT scan may be used to create a three-dimensional view of the jaws and important anatomical structures.

Your bite: The way your upper and lower teeth meet affects how forces are transferred to the restoration and implants.

Your general health and lifestyle: Smoking, oral hygiene and certain medical factors can affect healing and implant outcomes.

This assessment is particularly important if you are considering treatment in London, where different clinics may offer different implant systems and treatment approaches.

Does“Smile In A Day In London” mean the final teeth are fitted in one day?

Not necessarily.

Some patients may be suitable for an immediate temporary restoration following implant placement. However, this does not mean the entire treatment process is completed that day.

Implants need time to heal and integrate with the jawbone before the final restoration is provided. Treatment times vary considerably depending on your individual circumstances, including whether extractions, bone grafting or other procedures are required.

So if you see the phrase“Smile In A Day In London”, ask exactly what is being provided on the day and whether it is a temporary or definitive restoration.

What are the risks and limitations?

Full arch implants are significant dental treatment, not simply a cosmetic procedure.

Possible complications can include infection, discomfort, implant failure, inflammation around implants and problems affecting the restoration. Poor cleaning can contribute to conditions such as peri-implantitis, where inflammation is associated with bone loss around an implant.

There can also be practical issues. Your fixed bridge will still need professional maintenance, careful daily cleaning and periodic review. Components or the prosthesis can wear or require repair over time.

Smoking and poorly controlled gum disease can also affect the predictability of implant treatment.

Are there alternatives to full arch implants?

Yes. Implants are only one option.

Depending on your mouth, alternatives may include:

Conventional complete or partial dentures

Implant-retained removable dentures

Bridges where suitable

Treatment to preserve and restore some of your natural teeth

For some patients, retaining suitable natural teeth may be preferable to removing them. NHS guidance also emphasises discussing different treatment options, including their risks, benefits and likely outcomes, before treatment is undertaken.

So, are full arch implants right for you?

There is no reliable answer without examining your mouth.

A good starting point is an implant consultation where the dentist can assess your teeth and gums, review your medical and dental history, evaluate your bone and bite, and explain the realistic alternatives.

At Fixed Teeth Solutions, the important question should not simply be“Can I have full arch implants?” but“What is the most appropriate way to restore my teeth for my individual circumstances?”

That distinction matters because successful implant treatment is not just about placing implants. It is about careful planning, healthy tissues, a suitable restoration and your ability to maintain the result over the long term.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are full arch implants suitable for everyone?

No. Suitability depends on factors including oral health, available bone, gum health, smoking status, general health, bite and your ability to maintain good oral hygiene.

How many implants are needed for a full arch?

The number varies according to your anatomy, treatment design and clinical requirements. Four implants may be used in some full-arch approaches, but other patients may require a different configuration.

Can I get full arch implants if I have very little bone?

Possibly, but it depends on where and how much bone is available. Additional procedures or alternative implant approaches may sometimes be considered. A detailed assessment and appropriate imaging are needed.

Are full arch implants better than dentures?

They are different treatment options rather than one being universally better. Implants can provide fixed or implant-supported teeth, while conventional dentures are removable. Your dentist should compare the options based on your oral health, expectations, maintenance and circumstances.

How long do full arch implants last?

Implants can function successfully for many years, but there is no guaranteed lifetime. Long-term maintenance, cleaning, gum health, smoking status, bite and the condition of the restoration all influence longevity.