Run, Hike Or Roll: Run For The Woods Returns For Its 7Th Year

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2026 12:50 pm - Registration is now open for charity event, bringing nearly 400 participants to Seminole State Forest, including mobility-impaired athletes in EcoRover tracked chairs

When: Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027 | 7:30 a.m.

Where: Seminole State Forest Bear Pond Trailhead | 31989 Wekiva River Rd, Sorrento, FL 32776

What: The 7th Annual Run for the Woods returns to Seminole State Forest on Sunday, February 14, 2027, for a day of trail running, hiking and outdoor adventure!

400 participants, including a group of mobility-impaired athletes will navigate the 5K course in EcoRover tracked chairs alongside fellow runners, hikers and walkers.

The charity event will feature a 5K, 12K (7.14 miles) and half-marathon through the scenic trails of Seminole State Forest. The event showcases how tracked chairs can help make Florida's natural spaces more accessible to people of all abilities.

Tracked Chair Adventures (TCA) is a nonprofit dedicated to helping mobility-impaired individuals enjoy the outdoors, will have tracked chairs available, though participants are encouraged to bring their own.

TCA has helped establish tracked-chair programs at public nature areas across Florida, including Blue Spring State Park, where four EcoRover tracked chairs are now in use. The organization is continuing to work with parks and nonprofits to expand outdoor accessibility.



To register or learn more, click here.



About Tracked Chair Adventures

Tracked Chair Adventures, Inc. (TCA) is an IRS-designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to help the mobility impaired enjoy the benefits of nature. TCA helps mobility-impaired individuals experience the outdoors by providing access to ADA-compliant EcoRover tracked chairs, allowing users to“hike” trails and enjoy the beauty and benefits of nature.

The TCA program is provided at no cost to users or public land agencies and does not use state funds, equipment or labor. The organization is supported entirely through donations and volunteers. Tracked chair hikes are currently available at locations including Seminole State Forest, Blue Spring State Park and Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park. For more information, visit