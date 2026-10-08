Tie Hyderabad To Showcase 50 Promising Telangana Startups Through Tie50 Telangana 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2026 11:49 pm - TiE Hyderabad will showcase 50 promising Telangana startups through TiE50 Telangana 2026 at the Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit on November 20. The initiative connects startups with mentors, investors and global business networks.

Hyderabad, Telangana – October 2026: TiE Hyderabad is set to spotlight Telangana's growing startup ecosystem through TiE50 Telangana 2026, an initiative aimed at discovering, evaluating and supporting 50 of the state's most promising startups.

The selected startups will be showcased at the Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit 2026, scheduled to take place on November 20, 2026, in Hyderabad. The initiative is designed to provide emerging and growth-stage companies with greater visibility, access to experienced mentors, investor connections and opportunities to expand their market reach.

TiE50 Telangana is open to startups registered in Telangana across sectors and covers businesses at different stages of development, from pre-launch and early traction to growth and scaling. Founders are expected to be full-time or committed to becoming full-time within three months.

The initiative is being led by TiE Hyderabad, part of the global TiE network, which has more than 67 chapters and 15,000 members worldwide. Through this network, TiE50 Telangana aims to connect selected founders with a wider community of entrepreneurs, investors, mentors and industry professionals.

Supporting Telangana's Startup Ecosystem

TiE50 Telangana is designed to go beyond recognition by creating meaningful opportunities for participating startups. Selected founders can gain visibility through the Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit and TiE channels, while also receiving opportunities for curated investor introductions and connections with TiE Angels India.

The initiative also focuses on mentorship and business development. Selected startups can benefit from guidance from TiE Charter Members, successful entrepreneurs and industry experts. In addition, the programme aims to create opportunities for corporate connections, go-to-market pathways and potential pilot projects.

For startups looking beyond the domestic market, participation can also provide access to TiE's international network spanning 67 chapters and more than 15,000 members.

A Platform for Emerging Founders

With Telangana continuing to build a strong environment for entrepreneurship and innovation, TiE50 Telangana 2026 provides a platform for founders at different stages to gain recognition and connect with resources that can support their next phase of growth.

The initiative welcomes startups across sectors, including those at the idea and MVP stage, early-traction businesses, growth-stage companies and mature or scaling ventures.

The selected startups will be announced and showcased as part of the Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit 2026, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, industry leaders and other members of the startup ecosystem.

About TiE Hyderabad

TiE Hyderabad is part of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a global network focused on fostering entrepreneurship through mentorship, networking, education and access to investment opportunities. TiE Hyderabad works to connect entrepreneurs with experienced business leaders, investors and ecosystem partners while supporting innovation and business growth.

Event Details

Event: Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit 2026

Initiative: TiE50 Telangana 2026

Date: November 20, 2026

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Organiser: TiE Hyderabad

Media Contact:

TiE Hyderabad

2nd Floor, EThames Business School Premises,

Sandhya Techno-1, Khajaguda, Raidurg, Hyderabad – 500104

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